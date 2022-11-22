TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is hosting a Hanukkah event to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” during the Jewish holiday this year. The event, titled “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” will take place on Dec. 18 which is the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often called the “Festival of Lights.” The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Etz Chayim located at 3853 Woodley Road in Toledo.

