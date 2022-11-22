Read full article on original website
toledo.com
Elvis Plays Toledo on Thanksgiving Day
1956: Elvis Presley, the future musical monarch gyrated onto the stage at the Sports Arena for two Thanksgiving Day concerts in 1956 and blew Toledo away. "The screaming youngsters frequently bordered on hysteria," the Blade reported in the next day's paper. For more Toledo history, visit www.holytoledohistory.com.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Millie’s Cafe
OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) -- Welcome to Ottoville. It’s a village of about 1,000 people in Putnam County, but it is known across the country because of Millie’s Cafe. They have won best dry seasoning at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York two years in a row.
13abc.com
Local Comic Shop Day is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - It’s your chance to swoop into your friendly neighborhood comic book store and save the day by supporting local. They call it “Local Comic Shop Day.”. “Get people in the doors. Get people in the doors to discover this wonderful world of fantasy,”...
Food truck owner feeding fellow Toledoans for free on Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — This Thanksgiving, a Toledo chef is making the day of nearly 1,500 people... literally. Keith Henry, the owner of O'Henrys Kitchen OnWheels, is cooking for those in need of a holiday dinner. "As long as everybody is happy, I'm happy," Henry said. Henry and around 25...
bgfalconmedia.com
Blending books and coffee in Downtown BG
Studying, drinking coffee and reading books are all typical activities for college students. Grounds for Thought and Novel Blends are two locations in downtown Bowling Green where students can go to participate in these past time activities. Grounds for Thought owners Kelly and his wife Laura Wicks opened the doors...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
13abc.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” with Hanukkah event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo is hosting a Hanukkah event to “Shine a Light on Antisemitism” during the Jewish holiday this year. The event, titled “Shine a Light on Antisemitism,” will take place on Dec. 18 which is the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often called the “Festival of Lights.” The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Etz Chayim located at 3853 Woodley Road in Toledo.
13abc.com
Finds in the 419 - Snook’s Dream Cars
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks makes the trip down I-75 to visit Snook’s Dream Cars in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
toledo.com
Find Groceries from Around the Globe in Toledo, Ohio
With temperatures cooling and holiday gatherings around the corner, ‘tis the season to enjoy more time in the kitchen. You could cook the same old dishes but why not try something new? Right here in Toledo we have dozens of grocery stores featuring delicious ingredients from around the globe!
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Resident Ida Thacker Turns 100
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Ida Thacker was born in Marion, grew up in Fostoria and lived in several cities around Ohio before settling in Maumee with her husband and children, where she has lived for more than 70 years. On November 10, she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in Maumee, too.
13abc.com
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - - St. Joan of Arc Parish. 5856 Heatherdowns, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. 1501 Monroe St., 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. 670 Phillips Ave. 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
13abc.com
The Red Cross is looking for heroes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie will recognize and pay tribute to ordinary members of the community who have shown extraordinary courage, compassion, character, or humanity by saving or improving the lives of others at the 2023 Red Cross of Western Lake Erie Hero Awards.
13abc.com
Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission provides help on a number of levels year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are all kinds of events in our community over the next few days to help those in need. Helping the homeless is a year-round focus at the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission. The mission has been a part of this community for nearly seven decades. What...
13abc.com
Black Friday is upon us, and local businesses are getting ready
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With Thanksgiving here, that means Black Friday is upon us. Black Friday is known for long lines and customers raiding store shelves for deals they can only find once a year. Some people in Toledo say they don’t plan on partaking in Black Friday this year....
13abc.com
Dozens of local options in Toledo for Small Business Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small Business Saturday is almost here and there’s no shortage of local options in Toledo. Downtown Toledo compiled a list of small businesses for shoppers ahead of the unofficial day to support local on Nov. 26. Central Business District. Give the gift of gut health...
13abc.com
Mercy Health takes mammography on the road for mobile screenings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mercy Health announces the first mobile mammography unit for the greater Toledo area on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the health care system, the mobile mammography unit is created for patients’ convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The...
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
13abc.com
Victory Center Gives Away Two-Thousandth Free Wig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Donna Meyer was vacationing with her family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina when her hair began falling out. At first, she thought bugs were swarming her; later, she realized the tickling feeling was her own hair, detaching from her scalp and floating to the ground. The...
13abc.com
BGSU donates life saving blood stem cells to a stranger
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University student Dylan Coleman, on Tuesday, donated some of his blood stem cells to help a person he’s never met. Back in January, Coleman watched a video on social media that made him want to get involved with Be The Match. “I...
