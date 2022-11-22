Read full article on original website
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!
Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
When is Leaving Your Pet Outside Illegal in New York?
Last year when I was a brand-new dog owner, I was nervous about taking my 8-week-old puppy outside to relieve himself in the middle of the night. My yard was dark, snow-covered, and my phone told me it was 16 degrees outside. Admittedly, we were only outside for a few minutes - but what about dog owners who leave their animals outside for longer periods of time... and when does it become illegal?
New Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Summer Tour Stop
One of your favorite New Country artists will bring their summer tour to the Empire States. Earlier today we announced Kane Brown was coming to Upstate New York this summer, and here we are already with another summer tour announcement. It is that time of year when we get to start circling dates on our 2023 calendars for great Country shows coming our way!
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
Important 2022 Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every New York Resident Needs To Know
The holiday season can be very stressful for many, especially when it comes to the gifts. What are the shipping deadlines across New York State if you're looking to ship gifts for the 2022 season?. UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service offer all sorts of services that make sure...
President Biden Declares ‘Disaster Exists’ in New York State
President Joe Biden "declared that an emergency exists in the State of New York." Over the weekend, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul submitted a request to President Joe Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for 11 counties. New York State Requests Help From Federal Government. If approved, the Emergency Declaration...
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?
The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
New York Reports $11 Billion in Fraud Just Days After Midterms
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has released the results of an audit of unemployment payments during COVID. The findings report around 14% of the $76.3 billion of payments made between January 2020 and March of 2022 were to scam artists and fraudsters. The high volume of claims during the...
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Picture Perfect! Upstate New York Village Named ‘Most Instagram-Worthy’ in the World
There are some pretty great spots in Upstate New York to stop at and take a picture. From Saratoga, to the Adirondacks, out west to the Finger Lakes and beyond, the Empire State is littered with picturesque locations for day trips, camping trips, or casual drives. Miles of trees, mountain ranges and unique wildlife can be found in almost every corner of the state, making it one of the most visually-pleasing places on Earth.
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
Hochul Bans Travel in Parts of Upstate NY as Monster Storm Approaches
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency ahead of a weekend snowstorm that forecasters say might obliterate parts of New York State. "Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her plans to issue a State of Emergency Thursday morning ahead of a winter storm forecast to impact portions of upstate New York with intense lake effect snow through Sunday." Governor.ny.gov.
What a Call! Which Broadcast Legend Do New York Sports Fans Love Hearing Most?
If you've watched, or listened to, a major sports moment during your lifetime, there was likely a broadcaster that was telling you about it. Broadcasters can make or break a game for a sports fan, and because of this, there are only certain play-by-play announcers and analysts who fans enjoy hearing on their radio, or seeing on their television screen. They could be funny, they could be knowledgeable, or they could have the voice of the Good Lord himself.
New York State Police Looking for Wanted Man, Can You Help?
Why do people steal? I suppose there are different reasons for different individuals but it's against the law regardless of the reasons. Some people even steal by mistake. When my son was a baby I pushed my cart out of the grocery store forgetting the diapers underneath. For that 3 minutes before going back and paying I could have been accused of stealing.
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
Are New York Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2022? Here’s the Updated List!
Like the flip of a switch, we have gone from warm days with the temperatures in the 70's in the Capital Region to a 4 foot snowstorm forecasted Erie County! We have also gone from Halloween to Thanksgiving in the blink of an eye. Thanksgiving is now one week away...
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
