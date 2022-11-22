Read full article on original website
Louisville business owners worried about parking price increase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Soon people are going to need a little more spare change when hitting the town. The price of parking in the city is increasing at the start of the new year. The Parking Authority of River City said this is the first price increase for parking...
A busy morning at the airport ahead of Thanksgiving
A busy morning at the airport ahead of Thanksgiving
StormTALK! Weather Blog 11/23
The TSA checkpoint line at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport eventually weaved throughout the area with people waiting 45 minutes to an hour. Center for Women and Families receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos' nonprofit fund. Updated: 22 hours ago. The Center for Women and Families announced it has...
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
Doctors watch for 'tridemic' spikes after Thanksgiving
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays on I-65 South near Jefferson Street due to multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-65 South near the Jefferson Street exit in downtown Louisville due to a multi-vehicle crash. TRIMARC said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday on I-65 South at mile marker 135.8. Three vehicles are said to be involved in the crash.
Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single-lane closures scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp in eastern Jefferson County. The I-265 South closures on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be on the off-ramp for Exit 32 to Westport Road. The exit is still going to be open to traffic, but drivers should be aware of the signs, use caution and expect delays.
WAVE Country stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many major retailers have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving, but that doesn’t mean last-minute shoppers will have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving. In years past, many stores would open up on Thanksgiving night and extend Black Friday sales early. However, national chains such...
Road closures ahead of Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Light Up Louisville event includes a parade along Jefferson Street from 7th to 4th Streets, down 4th Street from Jefferson Street to Muhammad Ali through 4th Street Live. The parade will have several holiday themed floats. Santa Claus participated in the parade and lighting of...
Health officials offer tips on keeping the holidays stress-free
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Thanksgiving happening soon and other holidays right around the corner, officials said family time can take a toll on mental health if not properly handled. On Tuesday, UofL Peace Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Taylor shared tips on what a person can do when...
What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks
What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks
Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville Mega Cavern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lights Under Louisville, the more than one mile long Christmas light display at the Louisville Mega Cavern, is once again ready for guests. The excursion is a 1.1 mile drive through the cave that has over six million colored lights. This time, it may look a...
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
Juice Bowl tradition continues in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Thanksgiving tradition like no other in Louisville continued this year as Juice Bowl 2022 kicked off Thursday. The annual event at Shawnee Park brings hundreds together for good food and football. When it comes to Thanksgiving in West Louisville, some things just don’t ever change....
Salvation Army of Kentucky holds Red Kettle kickoff event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Salvation Army of Kentucky held its Red Kettle Kickoff Event for the entire statewide campaign to raise money. Governor Andy Beshear welcomed officials at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort Tuesday morning. Frankfort Corps Officer Major Curtis Sayre shared the impact last year’s donations have...
Community Kitchen addresses growing need in homeless population
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Community Kitchen in Jeffersonville fills people with hope and a warm meal. Volunteers say each gathering and serving at the Community Kitchen builds unity among those in the homeless population. “It gives you that warm fuzzy feeling that people are getting something to eat,” Jeffersonville...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer's term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer's term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
Man dead after accident on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is dead after a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 2p.m. officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigation determined that the adult man who...
No injuries in building fire in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - No one was hurt after a building caught fire in New Albany on Wednesday. Firefighters are currently at Home Instead Senior Care on State Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. The New Albany Fire Department confirmed that everyone made it out of the...
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
