It's the 7th anniversary edition of the universally beloved What Ya Got Cookin'? Pre-Thanksgiving Special here on Midday. Thursday will mark the third Thanksgiving with COVID hovering over the table. COVID infections and infections from other viruses are on the rise. The Maryland Department of Health reports 18 deaths from COVID related disease in the last 24 hours. Twenty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland yesterday. But lots of people have been vaccinated and boosted against COVID, and life is a whole lot more normal than it was over the last two Thanksgiving Days.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO