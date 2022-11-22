Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Moore raised 10 times as much money as Cox in successful run for Maryland governor
On his way to routing Republican Dan Cox in Maryland’s election for governor, Democrat Wes Moore raised 10 times as much money, according to new campaign finance reports. Over the course of 2021 and 2022 through Nov. 15, Moore and running mate Aruna Miller together raised about $16.6 million. That money allowed them to pay a robust campaign staff, produce and run television and radio ads — and have plenty of money left over.
Environmentalists balk at state offer of $9M in grants to expand natural gas infrastructure
There was a time when utility companies urged customers to “switch to clean burning natural gas” for home energy needs. But studies over the last 10 years have shown it’s not so clean burning after all. And that has environmental advocates questioning why the Maryland Energy Administration would be offering $9.25 million in grants to expand natural gas infrastructure statewide.
What Ya Got Cookin'? Two chefs & Tom's Mom share T-Day recipes
It's the 7th anniversary edition of the universally beloved What Ya Got Cookin'? Pre-Thanksgiving Special here on Midday. Thursday will mark the third Thanksgiving with COVID hovering over the table. COVID infections and infections from other viruses are on the rise. The Maryland Department of Health reports 18 deaths from COVID related disease in the last 24 hours. Twenty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maryland yesterday. But lots of people have been vaccinated and boosted against COVID, and life is a whole lot more normal than it was over the last two Thanksgiving Days.
