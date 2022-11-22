Read full article on original website
myfoxzone.com
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
kogt.com
Two Vidor Men Arrested
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
Fire at Purely Storage on Spurlock Road in Nederland damages multiple units, investigation underway
NEDERLAND, Texas — Houses were evacuated and traffic is blocked as crews in Nederland battle a Saturday night fire at a Purely Storage. The call regarding the fire came in shortly before 9:30 p.m. The business is located at 2214 Spurlock Road, near the area high school. Officials told...
Have you seen him? | Beaumont Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Channing Adams was last seen in the area of 5300 Fannett Road, according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Adams is 5 feet tall and could weigh anywhere from 90 to 100 pounds. He...
Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects
NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
KFDM-TV
Teacher charged with pulling out gun and assaulting man at PA Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur Lincoln Middle School teacher is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.. He is accused of pulling a gun on a man at Memorial High School and then beating him. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has been investigating to learn more...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles
Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
CASA of the Sabine Neches region gives back to the community with a '12 days of Christmas' gift drive
ORANGE, Texas — CASA of the Sabine Neches Region is kicking off the holidays, giving back to the community by doing their annual gift drive. The donations from the 12 days of Christmas gift drive will go to children served by CASA in the following counties: Orange, Harden, Newton, Jasper, Tyler and Sabine.
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
therecordlive.com
Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds
Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
Small east Texas town has to boil water during Thanksgiving due to old infrastructure
Zavalla, Texas is no stranger to water problems, but the issues have worsened in the past month due to low pressure, resulting in a complete stoppage.
