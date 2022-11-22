ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, TX

kogt.com

Two Vidor Men Arrested

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
LEESVILLE, LA
12NewsNow

Nederland Police Department seeks help in finding burglary suspects

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Police Department is seeking help in identifying multiple suspects that are believed to be involved in local vehicle burglaries. According to a press release by the Nederland Police Department, the incidents took place sometime between Saturday November 19, 2022, 9:30 p.m. and Sunday November 20, 2022, 4:00 a.m. between South 1st Street and South Twin City Highway.
NEDERLAND, TX
kjas.com

Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper

Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles

Louisiana Teen Dies and Another Person is Injured in Fiery Two-Vehicle Crash Near Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on November 21, shortly after 11:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 397 and Gauthier Road in Calcasieu Parish. Philip Michael Conner, 16, of Holmwood, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
therecordlive.com

Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds

Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park

The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
JASPER, TX

