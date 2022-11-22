Read full article on original website
Organizations and restaurants offer free meals on Thanksgiving
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thanksgiving, several businesses were closed., but a few restaurants and churches stayed open to ensure people had a place to go and meal to eat. For several years, the Ruth Marie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community at no cost offering...
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WXIN) — A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie...
THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on Nov. 22. In accordance with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Singer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced in Terre Haute City Court. According to a statement from Terre Haute Police Department Cheif, Shawn Keen, Singer resigned from his position with the Terre Haute Police Department just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on...
Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison
CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK.
