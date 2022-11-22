ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
985theriver.com

Organizations and restaurants offer free meals on Thanksgiving

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thanksgiving, several businesses were closed., but a few restaurants and churches stayed open to ensure people had a place to go and meal to eat. For several years, the Ruth Marie Bauer Newport Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community at no cost offering...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
985theriver.com

THPD officer sentenced to probation for assault, resigns

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute police officer was charged, sentenced, and placed on formal probation for three crimes committed on July 30. Former Terre Haute Police Department Officer, Trevor Singer, was charged with two counts of battery (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of public nudity (a class C misdemeanor) on Nov. 22. In accordance with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, Singer pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced in Terre Haute City Court. According to a statement from Terre Haute Police Department Cheif, Shawn Keen, Singer resigned from his position with the Terre Haute Police Department just before 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.
985theriver.com

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on...
CLAY CITY, IN
985theriver.com

Cayuga man sentenced to over 12 years in federal prison

CAYUGA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A Cayuga man has been sentenced to 12 and a half years in federal prison, after pleading guilting to distribution and receipt of child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations special agents were conducting undercover chat operations on the social media application KIK.
CAYUGA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy