‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
‘Wednesday’ star opens up on keeping episode 7’s deep, dark secret
Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Wednesday. Wednesday‘s release has seen the Addams Family return to the mainstream, with it rebranding itself as a Riverdale-esque murder mystery. Breakout star Hunter Doohan has revealed how he managed to keep the grueling secret to himself. The Netflix series, executive produced...
Why is ‘Andor’ on Hulu? Explained
One of the downsides of modern streaming is working out which service certain shows are currently hosted on. However, this is sometimes easier due to a franchise being deeply associated with a specific brand or distributor. Viewers can easily presume that every Marvel and Star Wars project will be found on Disney Plus. Due to Disney owning both franchises.
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries
If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans ponder the most puzzling plot hole of the ‘Holiday Special’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. In terms of plot, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special barely adds anything to the overarching plot of Phase Four or the upcoming Phase Five. But what it does is offer a plot hole that has left fans scratching their heads and coming up with explanations of their own as the 40-minute special either didn’t bother to wrap up its loose end or deliberately left it hanging.
Supporters defend Brie Larson from claims she doesn’t ‘deserve’ to be called Captain Marvel
Barely a day goes by without Brie Larson’s name gathering momentum on the internet, whether the Academy Award winner is posting some wholesome content, or fans are debating if Captain Marvel is an abomination against both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cinema itself. The truth, as always, is impossible...
‘Game of Thrones’ fans mourn the loss of Dr Feelgood guitarist Wilko Johnson
It’s a sad day for fans of HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones and punk rock with the passing of a man who elevated both of those seemingly disparate realms of entertainment, Wilko Johnson. Johnson, who first rose to prominence with his rapid-fire guitar licks with the...
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand
As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Egomaniac Kevin Bacon took his wife to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ just to see her reaction to his name-drop
At long last, one of the longest-running gags in Marvel Cinematic Universe history will be paid off this coming Friday when Kevin Bacon shares the screen with the franchise’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Having been name-dropped in both James Gunn’s...
Zendaya’s latest selfie leaves fans weak in the knees
Between commercials for Smartwater and a slew of movies coming out, it feels like the actress Zendaya is everywhere. Her Instagram is a testament to this and she recently posted a breathtaking photo in the desert that has pretty much everyone fired up. The photo shows the stunning actresses’ hair...
Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity
Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
‘Andor’ season 2 will ramp up the political paranoia and galactic tension
The two-year wait until Andor returns is going to be excruciating. The Rogue One prequel show has defied low expectations to become the most praised new Star Wars entry in years, delivering a complex and weighty story that treats the setting way more seriously than its competition. Fortunately, work is...
James Gunn explains why ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is a ‘Trojan horse’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Filmmaker James Gunn shared that The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special contains revelations about upcoming big screen blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to Deadline, Gunn revealed that the festive one-off presented an opportunity...
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Lucasfilm reveals a secret nod to the ‘Alien’ franchise in ‘Andor’ and Diego Luna reflects on Cassian’s season one arc
We’re still coming down from the intense high of Andor‘s season finale. It’s been a wonderful three months for Star Wars fans, with the show reminding us just how good the franchise can be when treated with care and intelligence. With the first season now done and dusted, the team behind it has been opening up on the first season, with today the first day they can freely discuss what we’ve seen without having to dance around spoilers.
Two decades have done nothing to quench the thirst for a ‘Lord of the Rings’ icon
Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy is unarguably one of the most popular films of all time, overtaking even longtime favorites like Star Wars in the hearts of many fans. The movies made icons out of the majority of their main cast, elevating even relative unknowns onto instant...
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense
In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
‘Andor’ was so good it’s already ruined future ‘Star Wars’ shows for fans
Andor finally wrapped up its super-sized 12-part first season run this week, bringing an end to what is easily the most acclaimed Star Wars Disney Plus series we’ve had to date. While Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Book of Boba Fett might’ve had their fair share of fan-pleasing moments, many agreed they were lacking a certain depth and weight. That was definitely not the case with Andor, which has been widely applauded for its textured, thematically resonated storytelling.
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ generating seriously bad buzz for a would-be awards season contender
It’s not ideal for Apple TV’s Emancipation to be the first major role for Will Smith since the slap heard around the world, with director Antoine Fuqua already voicing his desires for people to ignore the off-camera misdeeds of the leading man to focus on the story being told onscreen.
