Sue Baker
1d ago
she could have left any time she wanted she chose to stay, where were her parents then, not that this justifies death, but it's all one sided
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Judge rules woman accused in crash that killed deputy to remain in detention
30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces six charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.
Court TV
Brian Laundrie’s parents denied protective order in Gabby Petito lawsuit
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (COURT TV) — A Florida judge has denied a protective order filed by the parents of Brian Laundrie in a civil lawsuit filed by the parents of Gabby Petito. The order, filed by Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, would have prevented Gabby Petito’s parents, Nichole Schmidt and...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
businessobserverfl.com
Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges
Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
Mysuncoast.com
Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.
Woman charged with death of Charlotte County deputy has previous DUI arrests
The woman charged with DUI Manslaughter for the death of a 23-year-old Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy has a history of DUI related arrests in Florida.
Florida Man Arrested In Hate Crime Shooting At Tampa Bar
TAMPA, Fla. – A man who fired his weapon outside a South Tampa bar after yelling racial slurs on Monday has been taken into custody. Just before 9 PM on November 21, 2022, the Tampa Police Department responded to the SOHO Saloon, located at 410
fox13news.com
Former Marine threatened victim before killing under Tampa overpass, policy say
TAMPA, Fla. - Police said a former US Marine that has been charged with murder threatened the victim before and then followed through with it. Timothy McGovern is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. Prosecutors said he bought a gun at a pawn shop and three days later he used it to kill.
Four Florida Men Arrested As Unlicensed Contractors During Undercover Operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on multiple charges during Operation Recover, an undercover initiative to protect citizens from unlicensed contractors. After the devastating property damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the sheriff’s office planned an investigative effort to identify and arrest individuals engaging
fox13news.com
Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation
LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
Texas man arrested after yelling racial slurs while opening fire at Tampa bar, police say
Floridians told investigators they heard the Texan yelling "white power" while shooting from his car after being kicked out of the bar.
Sarasota Sheriff’s Office arrests four for unlicensed contractor work
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested four men after an undercover operation to find unlicensed contractors.
fox13news.com
Teen dies after being dumped at Manatee County hospital with gunshot wound
BRADENTON, Fla. - A 15-year-old died early Thanksgiving morning after being left at Manatee Memorial Hospital. Deputies say the teen was shot before being brought to the hospital. Just after midnight Thursday, a deputy on patrol heard gunshots near 1800 28th Ave E in Bradenton. He found the scene and...
MSNBC
Prosecutors drop case against man caught up in DeSantis stunt
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in August, making what he seemed to think was an important announcement: The Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security — a well-funded office he created to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way — had found roughly 20 people who voted illegally in 2020.
fox13news.com
Marine accused of killing man under overpass
A former US Marine is accused of killing a man under a Tampa overpass. He was charged with murder, and a judge set his bond at $200,000 during a hearing.
wfla.com
Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
Mysuncoast.com
15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
‘A tremendous loss’: Florida deputy killed in crash had just celebrated 23rd birthday: sheriff
A Florida deputy who was killed while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 75 had just celebrated his 23rd birthday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman arrested on DUI charge after Florida deputy killed in crash
A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after causing a crash that killed a deputy on Interstate 75 in Florida.
