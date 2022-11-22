ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sue Baker
1d ago

she could have left any time she wanted she chose to stay, where were her parents then, not that this justifies death, but it's all one sided

fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pinellas County man pleads guilty to PPP fraud, murder-for-hire charges

Alexander Leszczynski, a resident of North Redington Beach in Pinellas County, has pleaded guilty to charges filed against him in two separate cases. One involves his attempt to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program and obtain ownership of 10 properties, collectively valued at more than $300 million, via fake warranty deeds; the other arose while he was in jail and attempted to hire a hitman to kill two victims of his fraudulent activities.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Woman charged in stabbing death in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 43-year-old Sarasota woman is in custody, charged with murdering a man in her apartment Nov. 21, police say. According to a probable cause affidavit, Sarasota Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Mecca Drive to perform a welfare check on 43-year-old Eugenia Bright. Her employer had called police to say she had not shown up to work.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough man threatened to burn down hospital for 'revenge,' deputies say

GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Hillsborough man is behind bars after deputies said he planned to burn down a local hospital in an effort to the get attention of the FBI. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a family member around 11:30 p.m. Monday that 56-year-old Glenn Schaeffer had left his Gibsonton home dressed in camo, and possibly armed with Molotov cocktails or a pipe bomb.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday. The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.
LARGO, FL
MSNBC

Prosecutors drop case against man caught up in DeSantis stunt

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in August, making what he seemed to think was an important announcement: The Florida Office of Election Crimes and Security — a well-funded office he created to pursue a problem that didn’t appear to exist in any meaningful way — had found roughly 20 people who voted illegally in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
wfla.com

Tips sought after man badly wounded in Sarasota shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are seeking tips from the public after a man was badly wounded in a shooting in Sarasota on Wednesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning and found the 31-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

15-year-old killed in overnight shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Just after midnight Thursday, a 15-year-old arrived at Manatee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries. Prior to that, a patrolling Manatee County Deputy heard gunshots in the 1800 block of 28th Ave E, Bradenton when he heard gunshots. Moments later, he arrived at the shooting scene and discovered evidence in the roadway.
BRADENTON, FL

