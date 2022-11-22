ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Senior Caleb McConnell makes season debut after knee injury

After not playing in the first five games of the season because of a knee injury suffered in October, McConnell, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, returned on Saturday in the Rutgers Men’s Basketball team’s convincing victory over Central Connecticut State. McConnell, a senior, came...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy