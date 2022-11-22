Read full article on original website
Murder accused ‘strung victim along’, court hears
A man accused of murder “strung his victim along” by telling her he would leave his partner to be with her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 of Squirrel Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is charged with murdering Leah Ware, 33, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.On Tuesday at Hove Crown Court Brown continued to give evidence in his defence while being questioned by prosecuting counsel Duncan Atkinson KC.Mr Atkinson asked Brown about his “rollercoaster” relationship with Ms Ware, whom he first met as an escort, and paid for sex, in 2018, before the relationship deepened.Brown said...
Catholic church pressuring alleged victims of dead paedophile priests to accept ‘paltry’ payouts, lawyers say
Exclusive: Advocates say it’s disappointing church is spending funds trying to block compensation bids ‘rather than redirecting money to deserving survivors’
Gabby Petito’s family settles wrongful death suit for $3 million a year after her murder
The family of Gabby Petito, a “van life” influencer murdered by her fiance Brian Laundrie in 2021, reached a $3 million settlement Thursday in a wrongful death lawsuit against Laundrie’s family.
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free
Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Shanquella Robinson: Arrest warrant issued for friend of American who died on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, an American woman who was killed while vacationing in the resort city of San Jose del Cabo.Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur, told ABC that the suspect was a friend of Robinson’s, and that the warrant issued was for the crime of femicide."This case is fully clarified, we even have a court order, there is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged...
Indian Supreme Court bans use of ‘patriarchal’ two-finger test in rape cases
India’s Supreme Court has prohibited the use of the “two-finger test” in rape cases and asked the federal government and the states to ensure that the controversial practice is stopped.On Monday a two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli lashed out at the continued use of the practice despite repeated interventions by the apex court.The bench said: “This court has time and again deprecated the use of two finger test in cases alleging rape and sexual assault. “The so-called test has no scientific basis. It instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women. The two-finger test must not be conducted......
Washington Examiner
Family of Gabby Petito files lawsuit against officer after woman claims he threatened her
The family of Gabby Petito filed a lawsuit against a police officer who questioned Petito two weeks before her death, stating that he was "fundamentally biased" against her. The lawsuit was filed based on a claim a woman made alleging that officer Eric Pratt threatened her after their relationship ended while he was the police chief in a Utah town, according to Fox News. She said Pratt told her he'd smash her with a crowbar if she went public with details of their affair, which took place in 2017.
Man jailed for clifftop murder of US maths whiz goes free after his guilty plea was set aside by a court - clearing the way for a trial over the man's death
A man behind bars for murdering a mathematician found at the bottom of cliffs at Manly in 1988 will likely face trial after a court allowed him to reverse a surprise guilty plea. Scott Phillip White had long denied murdering Scott Johnson, only to say 'guilty, I am guilty' during...
Judge awards Gabby Petito's family $3M in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — More than a year after the death of Gabby Petito, a judge has ruled in favor of her family in a wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's estate. The final judgment from the 12th Judicial Circuit Court awards the family $3 million from his estate,...
Woman Who Murdered Partner With Axe Googled ‘What Part of Body to Go For,’ Court Told
A woman who murdered her partner with an axe made multiple Google searches about killing ahead of the deadly attack, a court in Australia heard. The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a sentencing hearing in Sydney on Friday after pleading guilty to chopping her partner to death as he was lying down looking at his iPad in September 2020. The man, who had three previous convictions for violence against his killer, died from multiple chop wounds to his head. Before carrying out the murder, the woman had searched for “Killing someone with axe what part of body to go for,” and “Can you kill someone with hot boiling water?” the court heard. She also looked up “Is it really easy to murder somebody with a knife?” and “What is the fastest part of body to kill someone with the axe?” On the evening of the fatal assault, the woman called a taxi to take her to a hardware store and asked the driver to wait outside while she purchased the murder weapon. Read it at The Guardian
Casper Reverend Comments on Nightclub Slayings: “We Can Never Afford to Give up Hope”
On Saturday, November 19, at least 5 people were killed and 18 were injured in a mass shooting that occurred at Club Q, a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Associated Press reported that police identified 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as the gunman. He opened fire in the nightclub before being restrained by club patrons until police arrived.
Cop Sues Police Department After Another Officer Farted at Him
The officer alleged the prank was part of a campaign of discrimination against him because he's gay and Asian, but an employment judge threw out the case.
Surviving Murdaugh Son Buster Denies Suggestion He’s Backing Dad
More than four months after Alex Murdaugh was charged with the murders of his wife and younger son, his sole surviving child, Richard “Buster” Murdaugh, briefly broke his silence to bat away the suggestion he was in his father’s corner. Ambushed by a Daily Mail journalist while out walking his dogs on Hilton Head Island on Monday, the 26-year-old Buster responded “emotionally,” according to the outlet. After reporter Laura Collins remarked that “presumably” he was supporting his father, Murdaugh snapped back, “You have no right to presume anything.” According to the tabloid, he then added: “I don’t want to see it written anywhere that I’m supporting my father.” He then declined to comment further and disappeared into his home. Murdaugh lives with his girlfriend at the South Carolina apartment, which lies about 70 miles from his childhood home of Moselle—the property where Margaret and Paul Murdaugh were found fatally shot last June. The Murdaugh patriarch, Alex, now faces over 80 charges (and nearly a dozen lawsuits) related to their deaths, an alleged assisted-suicide plot, and claims he swindled his former law firm and clients out of millions.https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10225559434639405&set=a.4529759928753Read it at Daily Mail
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
Walmart shooting - latest: Andre Bing ‘targeted’ specific victims in Chesapeake rampage, witness says
A 16-year-old has been identified as one of the victims of the Chesapeake Walmart store mass shooting. Fernando Chavez Jr along with five others was fatally shot and at least four others suffered injuries when gunman Andre Bing opened fire at the department store on Tuesday.A chilling “manifesto” has been found on the cellphone of the gunman, where he laid out his motive for the mass shooting in Virginia ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room, as investigators try to piece together a motive. A law enforcement source told...
WATCH LIVE: Man on Trial for Allegedly Murdering Fleeing Girlfriend
Jurors will decide the fate of a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death as she was fleeing. Matthew Robertson Terry, 47, stands trial in Hillsborough County, Florida. Victim Kay Baker, 43, was an elementary school teacher. You can watch in the player above. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office...
