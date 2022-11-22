ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

2023 NFL Draft Prospects: Five Players Rising After Week 12

By Richard Johnson
 2 days ago

Here are five of the top players in college football, including a playmaking safety and wide receiver. Plus, this offensive tackle could be the next great one out of Northwestern.

It’s never too early to look to the future. With that in mind, we at Sports Illustrated have our eyes on who’s up next and who you should keep in mind for the 2023 NFL draft with five players each week who stood out in college football.

Skinner makes an interception in the fourth quarter against Wyoming.

Troy Babbitt/USA TODAY Sports

JL Skinner, safety, Boise State

Skinner is 6'4", and, in an increasingly hybrid football world, he has a future as a box safety at the next level—and he certainly can bring the boom when it comes to tackling. But his game-winning interception—his second against Wyoming—showed why his ball skills translate to the NFL.

Brock Martin, edge, Oklahoma State

Martin has been a steady force on Oklahoma State’s defensive front, and at the next level may end up being more of an outside linebacker. He’s not exactly going to overpower bigger linemen, but here he shows great hands and quickness to make the tackle.

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Skoronski may be the most complete tackle prospect in this year’s draft class, delivering consistent performances week in and week out. He’s played since he was a true freshman, and the Wildcats’ coaching staff hasn’t been afraid to get him on the move from his tackle spot. There will be debates about whether he should kick inside to play guard, but there won’t be any about his overall ability as a player.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston

If top-end speed is what you need, look no further than Dell, who is an absolute burner as a smaller slot target. But he’s shown the ability to track the deep ball with the best of them, as he’s shown all season catching passes from Cougars QB Clayton Tune in Houston’s electric offense.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

Spears has been the engine on one of the best Green Wave teams in history. Some backs are one-cut and go, while others are power runners who are more apt to run through your face. Spears is a burner in a way where it just doesn’t take him long to get to full speed. He also can catch out of the backfield and showcases the receiving skills that could make him a three-down back at the NFL level.

