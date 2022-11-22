ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Art & Krimes By Krimes’ Filmmaker Alysa Nahmias Signs With WME

By Matt Grobar
EXCLUSIVE : WME has signed award-winning filmmaker Alysa Nahmias and her production company AJNA Films for representation.

Nahmias most recently directed the awards-contending feature documentary Art & Krimes by Krimes about Philadelphia artist Jesse Krimes, who found a way to create stunning artworks while behind bars, smuggling his large-scale artwork out of prison as a way to survive in the act of creativity. The film acquired last year by MTV Documentary Films has won numerous festival prizes. After a limited theatrical run, Art & Krimes by Krimes will launch November 29th on Paramount+.

Nahmias also recently produced Amazon Studios’ celebrated documentary Wildcat from directors Trevor Frost and Melissa Lesh, which world premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival. The film tells the story of the young British soldier Harry Turner, who struggles with depression and PTSD after getting back from war in Afghanistan, finding a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot. The film, nominated for multiple IDA Awards, will be released in theaters and on Prime Video this December.

Additional directing credits for Nahmias include 2019’s The New Bauhaus about visionary artist László Moholy-Nagy and her 2012 debut feature documentary Unfinished Spaces , which played at more than 75 film festivals worldwide, won an Independent Spirit Award, and is in the permanent collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

On the producing side, additional credits include the News & Documentary Emmy Award-nominated Unrest , Berlin 2019 title What We Left Unfinished , and I Didn’t See You There , which won the Best Documentary Directing Award at Sundance in 2022, is a nominee for Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Gotham Awards, and will premiere on POV in January 2023.

Nahmias founded her production banner AJNA Films, with a focus on premium nonfiction and scripted storytelling, in 2006. Currently in development at the company is a feature documentary about an iconoclastic female jazz musician, which Nahmias will direct, as well as the next feature doc directed by Frost and Lesh, which Nahmias will produce.

Nahmias and AJNA Films continue to be represented by attorney Justine Jacob at Focus Media Law.

Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Deadline

Mickey Kuhn Dies: Last Surviving ‘Gone With The Wind’ Cast Member Was 90

Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving credited cast member of the 1939 film classic Gone With The Wind, died Sunday at a hospice facility in Naples, FL. He was 90. His death was announced in a Facebook post by friend George Terrell. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story James Winburn Dies: Prolific 'Halloween' Stuntman Was 85 Related Story Jean-Marie Straub Dies: Radical French Filmmaker Of Straub-Huillet Duo Was 89 A prolific child actor of the 1930s and ’40s, Kuhn is best remembered for his role as Gone with the Wind‘s Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes (Leslie Howard, Olivia de...
NAPLES, FL
Deadline

James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable

James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Drops Out Of Anna Politkovskaya Biopic ‘Anna’, Replaced By Naomi Battrick

EXCLUSIVE: House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has dropped out of feature thriller Anna about fearless Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya due to a scheduling clash, replaced by Naomi Battrick (The Postcard Killings). D’Arcy, who broke out as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, was due to play Politkovskaya’s daughter Vera Politkovskaya in the Cannes Market package which stars two-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (Black Mirror) as lead and is directed by Broadchurch’s James Strong from a screenplay by Eric Poppen. Deadline understands Battrick replaced D’Arcy several weeks ago in the film that was previously titled Mother...
Deadline

Phyllis Carlyle Dies: ‘Seven’ & ‘Accidental Tourist’ Producer Who Also Worked As Manager, Casting Director Was 80

Phyllis Carlyle, a casting director and manager who worked with such big names as Willem Dafoe, Jude Law and Geena Davis who later produced the hit films Seven and The Accidental Tourist, has died. She was 80. She died September 14 of lymphoma in Encino, CA, according to her family and the Neptune Society. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Getting China Release Related Story 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino's Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood "Was White As Hell" Born on August 22, 1942, in Cleveland, Carlyle attended the American Academy for...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
Deadline

Kelly Rowland Doubles Down On Defending Chris Brown After AMAs Controversy: “We All Need To Be Forgiven”

Kelly Rowland is doubling down on defending Chris Brown following audible booing from the audience after his win at the American Music Awards 2022. “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ. “And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.” When the reporter asked Rowland if Brown needed to be forgiven she said, “We all need to be forgiven...
HollywoodLife

Tony Danza Reunites With ‘Who’s The Boss’ Kids Alyssa Milano & Danny Pintauro At His New Show

A Who’s The Boss? reunion took place during one of Tony Danza‘s shows at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, California. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” wrote Alyssa Milano, who portrayed Samantha on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Alyssa, 49, posed alongside Tony, 71, and their Who’s The Boss? costar, Danny Pintauro. The former costars and current friends were all smiles in the pictures, including one of Danny, 46, and Alyssa side-by-side.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actress Poppy Corby-Tuech Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Poppy Corby-Tuech (Fantastic Beasts) has signed with Buchwald for representation. Corby-Tuech is best known for portraying the character of Vinda Rosier in the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts film franchise led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. She stars in the second and third installments, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Based on the book by J.K. Rowling and a spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter novel and film series, the Fantastic Beasts series has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Other film credits include 2013’s Dracula: The Dark Prince and 2016’s Una. She most recently starred as Mariel Raphael in the Amazon original...
Deadline

‘Skin’ Actress Mary Stuart Masterson Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Mary Stuart Masterson has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. She was previously repped by Buchwald. Masterson recently starred in the A24 feature film Skin, which is an adaptation of Guy Nattiv’s Oscar-winning short, alongside Jamie Bell and Vera Farmiga. She also has starred in the psychological thriller Daniel Isn’t Real as well as independent features Isle of Hope and As You Are, which won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance. Her film credits also include Benny & Joon, Fried Green Tomatoes, Some Kind of Wonderful, The Insurgents, The Sisters, Leo, West of Here, The Book of Stars, Digging to China, Heaven’s...
Deadline

Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’

Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Popculture

The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.
Deadline

‘Murdaugh Murders’ Producer Erin Lee Carr Signs First-Look Deal With UCP

EXCLUSIVE: Erin Lee Carr has inked a first-look deal with Universal Content Productions to develop and produce projects across platforms. Carr is currently co-creating Hulu and UCP’s Murdaugh Murders series alongside Michael D. Fuller.  Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund also executive produce via their Eat the Cat banner. The series, based on Mandy Matney’s popular Murdaugh Murders podcast, aims to be the definitive account of Alex Murdaugh, a member of the prominent South Carolina legal family who has faced dozens of embezzlement and other criminal charges. Here’s the official logline from UCP: “The series will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a...
Deadline

Netflix & Paramount+ To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ ; TVOKids Spotlights Down Syndrome With Toon Series; ‘One Piece Film Red’ London Takeover — Global Briefs

Netflix & Paramount+ UK To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ Netflix and Paramount+ have struck a first of its kind-of-deal over a true crime documentary telling the story of the strip search caller in the U.S. Paramount+ has taken UK rights to Pervert: The Hunt for the Strip Search Caller and Netflix has rest of world on the doc, which it will be calling Don’t Pick Up the Phone. The deal is believed to be the first time two streamers have worked in such a way in the UK and rest of world. The doc tells the shocking story of a hoax caller who targeted fast...
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback

Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
Deadline

Gray Frederickson Dies: ‘Godfather’ & ‘Apocalypse Now’ Producer Was 85

Gray Frederickson, an Oscar-winning co-EP on The Godfather films and Apocalypse Now who was one of the busiest and most respected producers and production executives of the 1960s through the ‘80s, died November 20 of prostate cancer in Oklahoma City. He was 85. His wife, Karen, confirmed his death. Born on July 21, 1937, in Oklahoma, Frederickson moved to Hollywood in the early ‘60s and quickly acquired expertise as a line producer. He produced the 1971 comedy Making It at 20th Century Fox and joined with Al Ruddy to produce Little Fauss and Big Halsy (1970) with Robert Redford at Paramount. Related Story Hollywood...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Deadline

‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles.  The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
