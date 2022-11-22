SHAFTSBURY, Vt. (WRGB) — Several people are now safe and charges are expected after people reported being shot at in Shaftsbury Friday evening. Vermont State Police responded to the area of Erich Road, Shaftsbury, for a suspicious incident involving two people having been reportedly been shot at. Several calls were received from local residents that two people had shown up at their houses, seeking shelter from the assailant and reporting to said residents they were being shot at.

