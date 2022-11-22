Read full article on original website
Related
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
North Carolina authorities say two dead after TV news chopper crashes in Charlotte
Authorities said two people were killed Tuesday when a helicopter reportedly belonging to a local television station crashed near a North Carolina freeway.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Missing Florida boy, 6, found 2,000 miles away in Canada; father and grandmother arrested
A 6-year-old boy missing from Florida since August has been found safe nearly 2,000 miles away in Canada, and his father and his paternal grandmother have been taken into custody, police said. Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen in the morning of Aug. 27 being picked up from his mother’s...
‘Kill Feds, Kill Police’: FBI Nabs Boogaloo Boi With Grenade Launcher
An anti-government extremist in Ohio built homemade machine guns, stockpiled silencers and bomb-making materials, and acquired a rifle-mounted grenade launcher—which he later said he received in a trade along with some “primo cocaine”—as part of a scheme to kill as many government officials as possible before police killed him, according to a criminal complaint obtained first by The Daily Beast.Sandusky resident Aron McKillips, 29, was arrested Tuesday by members of a task force from the FBI’s Cleveland Division. He is a “well-known member” of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely affiliated militia group seeking to overthrow the government by touching off...
Federal inmate allegedly tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp: Report
A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at an Arizona prison pulled out the gun in a visitation area and allegedly attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, according to The Associated Press. The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident...
He ran twice for governor of Idaho. He’s just been convicted of murdering a Colorado girl
It was Pankey’s second trial in the case.
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit where he […] The post Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Kansas Man Convicted of ‘Cruelly Beating’ Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Son to Death Learns His Fate
A 29-year-old man in southwest Kentucky will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of brutally killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child. Grant County District Court Judge Clinton B. Peterson ordered Uraquio Agustin Arredondo on Tuesday to serve a sentence of life in prison in the death of young Carlos Angel Valenzuela III, authorities announced.
TODAY.com
Phoenix man suspected of killing wife, 3 young children and himself in home that smelled of natural gas
A Phoenix man is suspected in the deaths of his wife and their three young children before he fatally shot himself, police said Thursday. Police and fire officials discovered the bodies in the home Wednesday, after they responded to a call of an unresponsive person and the strong odor of gas shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.
Man gets 12 years for attempting to rape Yosemite National Park co-worker
A California man who attempted to rape a sleeping co-worker at Yosemite National Park has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Woman flew 3,000 miles to meet online boyfriend before being murdered for her organs
The romantic pursuits of a 51-year-old woman that saw her travel 3,000 miles from her home in Mexico for a date in Peru took a nightmarish turn after her dismembered body washed up on a beach.Blanca Arellano told her family at the end of July that she would be taking a trip to Lima, where she planned to finally meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, the man she’d been in an online courtship with for several months, in person.Her family said that Arellano was planning to visit the beach city of Huacho, where her 37-year-old Peruvian boyfriend lived, and that...
Missouri 10-year-old delivers younger sister at home
NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has the story of how one Missouri 10-year-old is being hailed as a hero after stepping up to help deliver her younger sister at home. Nov. 18, 2022.
Police are investigating an Iowa woman's claims that her late father was a prolific serial killer who forced her and her siblings move the bodies
Lucy Studey told police that her now-deceased father, Donald Dean Studey, killed between 50 and 70 women over the last three decades.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
FBI mysteriously raids homes linked to Area 51 conspiracy website
An Area 51 researcher who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base is looking for answers after federal agents kicked in the doors of two of his properties and confiscated his phones, drones, memory sticks and camera equipment. Air Force and FBI agents raided Joerg Arnu’s homes in Las Vegas and Rachel, a small town bordering the secretive military base in the Nevada desert, on 3 November.Mr Arnu told 8 News Now that officers held him at gunpoint as they searched his Rachel home, while his girlfriend was detained at the Las Vegas property. Since 1999, he has...
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
Idaho college murders: Police investigating tips that one victim had a stalker, but haven't verified info
Idaho police have "looked extensively" into tips that one of the victims brutally murdered at the University of Idaho had a stalker, but have not verified the information.
