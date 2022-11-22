Read full article on original website
Higher prices and tighter restrictions will only add to Florida's property insurance crisis in 2023, says report
Reinsurance costs and availability were a problem in the Florida market before Ian.
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
Legislative leaders caution special session won't result in 'overnight drop'
As Florida lawmakers get ready to return to the Capitol for their second property insurance special session of the year, new leadership is already managing expectations, noting relief may take time.
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
Alaska incumbent Rep. Mary Peltola wins full term to represent state's at-large congressional district
Alaska Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola defeated her general election challengers to represent Alaska's at-large congressional district.
Florida Farmer’s Death Spurs Dispute Over Pot License
Moton Hopkins went from being one of the state’s most-successful Black farmers to working odd jobs to support his family, after a devastating drought and discrimination by the federal government wiped out the Florida native’s livelihood. But the “cowboy legend” — a moniker bestowed on
New York court upholds bail for teen in connection with shooting outside Rep. Lee Zeldin's home
A New York court ruled in favor of prosecutors over the bail for a teenager arrested in connection with a shooting in front of U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin's home.
Idaho murders: Fox News’ Ted Williams pushes back against ‘peeping Tom’ theory: 'More personal'
Former D.C. detective and Fox News contributor Ted Williams pushes back against the possibility that a 'peeping Tom' may be the suspect in the Idaho murders of four students.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Warnock opponent implores high turnout in Georgia Senate runoff to propel Walker to victory
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, former Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler urged Georgians to turn out in high numbers to propel Herschel Walker to victory.
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
Walker blasts Sen. Warnock in new ad with female athlete who 'was forced to compete against a biological male'
Hershel Walker's new runoff ad with Riley Gaines, the female athlete who lost a swimming competition to trans swimmer Lia Thomas, slams Senator Warnock in new ad.
Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?
Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.
Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
'GEORGIA MATTERS': Ted Cruz issues warning over possible Warnock victory, says Dem lies about voting record
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned Americans about what could happen with a Democrat Senate majority should Warnock win the Georgia runoff.
Fauci deposed Wednesday in GOP lawsuit alleging COVID collusion with Big Tech
Dr. Anthony Fauci will sit for a deposition on Wednesday as part of a lawsuit that says the government colluded with social media companies to censor free speech.
Bloomberg editors claim that GOP popularity with Latino voters in Florida is a 'big problem' for Democrats
The editors of Bloomberg published a piece that warned Democrats that Republicans' 2022 electoral gains among Latino voters is a "big problem" for liberals.
Arizona county delays certification of election results in 'political statement'
Officials in Mohave County voted on Monday to delay certification of the midterm election results in a "political statement" protesting Election Day issues.
floridapolitics.com
Florida releases Medicaid data; managed care procurement underway
Data must be released at least 90 days before the invitation to negotiate. The state’s Medicaid managed care procurement is officially underway. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released the Medicaid data book on Tuesday morning. Florida Statutes require AHCA to publish a data book at least 90 days before issuing the invitation to negotiate (ITN) for the statewide Medicaid managed care (SMMC) program.
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner
Two homeless women in California returned a large amount of cash to a neighbor whose van was recently destroyed in a fire.
