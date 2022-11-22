ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program

New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Is Ron DeSantis Really the Champion of the Freedom?

Freedom is the ideal America was founded on, and no one carries the flag of freedom prouder than Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis (Ron DeSanctimonious, as Trump calls him), at least according to his own campaign ads and speeches. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard,” he has said.
Florida Phoenix

Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida lawmakers are scheduled to return to Tallahassee soon for another special session to deal with the state’s property insurance crisis. But it’s not just homes and condos where Floridians pay high insurance costs, but automobiles as well. In fact, Florida’s auto insurance rates are among the top in the nation. An analysis from insure.com […] The post Add auto insurance to the increasing costs of living in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Florida releases Medicaid data; managed care procurement underway

Data must be released at least 90 days before the invitation to negotiate. The state’s Medicaid managed care procurement is officially underway. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released the Medicaid data book on Tuesday morning. Florida Statutes require AHCA to publish a data book at least 90 days before issuing the invitation to negotiate (ITN) for the statewide Medicaid managed care (SMMC) program.
