Read full article on original website
Related
Brazil’s Richarlison Scores Sensational World Cup Goal on Scissor Kick
The Brazilian striker had an electrifying performance in his country’s opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Against Ghana Disallowed By MLS Referee Ismail Elfath
Portugal legend Ronaldo was forced to wait for his record-breaking World Cup goal after Mr Elfath punished him for an apparent foul on Alexander Djiku.
Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain
Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
Soccer-Ronaldo relishes 'beautiful moment' with new World Cup record
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo said he was living a "beautiful moment" after becoming the first player to score in five men's World Cups as he helped Portugal to a 3-2 victory over Ghana on Thursday at the start of their campaign in Qatar.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Portugal vs. Ghana
Portugal held off Ghana to win its first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups, but was he the Man of the Match for Fernando Santos' side? Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan make their picks on "World Cup Tonight."
World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
Watch: Joao Felix Goal For Portugal v Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022
Joao Felix has given Portugal their second lead of the game as his goal puts them 2-1 up v Ghana. Watch his goal here.
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
FOX Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar
Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
CBS Sports
Belgium vs. Canada live score: World Cup 2022 updates as Canadian soccer team seeks upset in Group F
Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
Ronaldo makes history as first male player to score at 5 World Cups; Portugal defeats Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester...
Comments / 0