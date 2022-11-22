ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Pablo Gavi makes World Cup history not seen since Pele 64 years ago with goal for Spain

Spain brought the heat during their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica, running up the score in a dominant 7-0 victory. Among the Spanish goalscorers was youngster Pablo Gavi, who at just at 18 years old, became the youngest goalscorer at the FIFA World Cup since the legendary Pele, via 433. The iconic Brazilian striker got his first taste of World Cup glory as a 17-year-old all the way back in 1958, more than 64 years prior to the 2022 tournament.
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: Man of the Match for Portugal vs. Ghana

Portugal held off Ghana to win its first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 3-2. Cristiano Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cups, but was he the Man of the Match for Fernando Santos' side? Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan make their picks on "World Cup Tonight."
WSOC Charlotte

World Cup Viewer's Guide: US seeks repeat of 1950 upset

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The first time the United States faced England at the World Cup, the hastily assembled American squad was a ragtag group that included a mailman, a grave digger, a dishwasher and a school teacher. Few of the players had ever met before they...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Portugal vs Ghana commentary stream as Ronaldo, Felix and Leao score in dramatic win

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
lastwordonsports.com

Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win

Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Sporting News

Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
ABC News

Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Richarlison, Brazil top Serbia, 2-0

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Brazil shutting out Serbia, 2-0, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Richarlison's fancy footwork earned Brazil three points in Group G and extended its World Cup winning streak. Earlier, Portugal narrowly outlasted Ghana, 3-2, to pick up three points in Group H. Elsewhere,...
FOX Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo returns focus to field in historic game vs. Ghana

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal survived one of the most entertaining games of the World Cup so far — just barely — but not before the superstar forward had some serious shade thrown his way. Ronaldo put Portugal ahead in the second half against Ghana...
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar

Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
CBS Sports

Belgium vs. Canada live score: World Cup 2022 updates as Canadian soccer team seeks upset in Group F

Can Canada pull of the upset as they return to world soccer's biggest stage?. Canada have a tall task in their first World Cup appearance since 1986 against a star-studded Belgium side. While Roberto Martinez's side may not be as strong as they were when they finished third in Russia 2018, this is a team that could certainly make some noise in Qatar with Kevin de Bruyne pulling the strings. Canada can't be underestimated as their strength in attack with Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Johnathan David will create chances against Belgium's aging defense while John Herdman brings a flexible approach to each game. Both these sides have a chance to take a stranglehold on Group F after Croatia and Morocco played out a scoreless draw earlier this morning.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...

Comments / 0

Community Policy