gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Pennsylvania school district votes to defy law that would prohibit teaching any race is superior to another
The Pittsburgh school district in Pennsylvania voted to a defy a bill against critical race theory backed by Republicans during a board of education meeting.
WMTW
Paris select board accepts petition to recall school board members over gender ID proposal
PARIS, Maine — Set to go before voters in the Oxford Hills School District is an effort to recall two members of the school board. The action was taken in response to their support for a proposal related to student gender identity protections. Armand Norton has led the effort...
gorhamtimes.com
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police
Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
themainewire.com
Maine GOP: Not Our Fault We Lost Big Races
The Maine Republican Party is not to blame for Maine Republicans losing early and often on Election Day, according to Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas and GOP Executive Director Jason Savage. That’s the conclusion Maine’s top Republican officials reached a full two weeks after Nov. 8. “In many...
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
themainewire.com
Massachusetts, Maine Struggle to Fund Illegal Immigrant, Asylum Seeker Emergency Housing
The New England states are facing a looming crisis over how to pay for housing for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers now that federal funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program is drying up. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has asked state lawmakers to...
yhsnewspaper.org
Unexpected: Results of the 2022 Midterm Election
Historically, the midterm elections, which take place in the middle of a president’s 4-year term, have results that almost entirely support the opposing party. This year, that was not the case. November 8, 2022, was the date of the midterm elections. Signs surrounded the entry to YHS as community...
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
WMTW
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
First National Bank Supports Maine’s Lobster Industry with $300k Donation
My apologies for not covering this sooner. First National Bank has announced a $300,000 commitment to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA). The donated funds will take the form of a $150,000 direct donation to the MLA’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. The MLA is currently appealing a court decision in its lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) which, if enacted, would decimate Maine’s lobster industry and negatively affect not only the economy of Maine’s coastal communities, but also the economy of the entire state. Additionally, the Bank will provide longer term support in the amount $150,000 to assist the industry in any way the Association sees fit.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
themainewire.com
Eight Stories Maine Media Thought Were More Interesting Than Gov. Mills’ Attack on Press Freedom
The Maine Wire revealed Monday that Gov. Janet Mills tried to lean on the Maine Press Association to establish a credentialing system for Maine media. Although the administration compared the system to Standing Committee of Correspondents, which vets and provides credentials to political reporters in Washington, D.C., Mills’ request was obviously an attempt blacklist The Maine Wire.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
themainewire.com
ACLU Defends Massachusetts COVID-19 Spyware Hacking in Half-Assed Boston Globe Story
In a bizarre Boston Globe story, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts expressed skepticism of a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — a lawsuit that alleges a vast breach of privacy and violation of human rights on the part of the state government. [RELATED: Massachusetts...
WMTW
Local LGBTQ leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ bar
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine LGBTQ leaders are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar on Sunday which left at least five people dead. The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs saw at least five dead and 18 people injured. Officials on Monday clarified that 18 people were hurt in the attack, not 25 as was said originally.
mainepublic.org
Portland officials recommend zoning changes to allow for construction of Roux Institute campus
The Portland Planning Board is recommending several zoning changes in the area near the former B&M Baked Bean factory to allow for construction of the campus of Northeastern University's Roux Institute, giving a major boost to the project. The project could eventually include housing, retail, offices, and academic and research...
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
MA Gov. Baker says Washington's 'inability' to fix immigration will cost Massachusetts $139 million
Massachusett's Governor Charlie Baker is once again asking for assistance with the strain migrants have place on the state's shelter system, this time in the form of $139 million.
