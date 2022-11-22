ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, ME

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
Meet Chris Sanborn, Gorham’s Chief of Police

Chief Sanborn has worked for the Town of Gorham since 1989, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to becoming chief of police in 2019. He had been the interim chief of police on five separate occasions before being appointed to the position permanently. Sanborn holds an associate degree in...
Maine GOP: Not Our Fault We Lost Big Races

The Maine Republican Party is not to blame for Maine Republicans losing early and often on Election Day, according to Maine GOP Chair Demi Kouzounas and GOP Executive Director Jason Savage. That’s the conclusion Maine’s top Republican officials reached a full two weeks after Nov. 8. “In many...
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
Unexpected: Results of the 2022 Midterm Election

Historically, the midterm elections, which take place in the middle of a president’s 4-year term, have results that almost entirely support the opposing party. This year, that was not the case. November 8, 2022, was the date of the midterm elections. Signs surrounded the entry to YHS as community...
New and returning Mainers gather in Portland to celebrate living in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Live and Work in Maine hosted their annual "boomerang" event to welcome Mainers who recently moved back to the state, holding one party at Aloft Hotel in Portland and another in Orono. This year they expanded the event to include new arrivals, long-time Mainers and people considering a move to Maine.
First National Bank Supports Maine’s Lobster Industry with $300k Donation

My apologies for not covering this sooner. First National Bank has announced a $300,000 commitment to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA). The donated funds will take the form of a $150,000 direct donation to the MLA’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. The MLA is currently appealing a court decision in its lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) which, if enacted, would decimate Maine’s lobster industry and negatively affect not only the economy of Maine’s coastal communities, but also the economy of the entire state. Additionally, the Bank will provide longer term support in the amount $150,000 to assist the industry in any way the Association sees fit.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Eight Stories Maine Media Thought Were More Interesting Than Gov. Mills’ Attack on Press Freedom

The Maine Wire revealed Monday that Gov. Janet Mills tried to lean on the Maine Press Association to establish a credentialing system for Maine media. Although the administration compared the system to Standing Committee of Correspondents, which vets and provides credentials to political reporters in Washington, D.C., Mills’ request was obviously an attempt blacklist The Maine Wire.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Local LGBTQ leaders react to deadly mass shooting at Colorado LGBTQ bar

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine LGBTQ leaders are reacting to the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar on Sunday which left at least five people dead. The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs saw at least five dead and 18 people injured. Officials on Monday clarified that 18 people were hurt in the attack, not 25 as was said originally.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
