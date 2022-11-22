My apologies for not covering this sooner. First National Bank has announced a $300,000 commitment to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA). The donated funds will take the form of a $150,000 direct donation to the MLA’s Save Maine Lobstermen campaign. The MLA is currently appealing a court decision in its lawsuit against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) which, if enacted, would decimate Maine’s lobster industry and negatively affect not only the economy of Maine’s coastal communities, but also the economy of the entire state. Additionally, the Bank will provide longer term support in the amount $150,000 to assist the industry in any way the Association sees fit.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO