Read full article on original website
Related
Notebook: Health Issues Hit Hawkeyes
Sam LaPorta, Monte Pottebaum Doubtful for Friday's Nebraska Game
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
Iowa tight end LaPorta expected to miss game against Nebraska
Still in contention for a spot in the Big Ten title game, Iowa is likely to play Friday's game against rival Nebraska without senior tight end Sam LaPorta, coach Kirk Ferentz said on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa
On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
Comments / 0