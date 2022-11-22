ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Ticket Market: Nebraska at Iowa

On the resale market, there are tickets to be had at below face value for Nebraska football's season finale at Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday. But it's not the bargain-basement situation of a week ago. On SI Tickets, the lowest price at midweek for the Nebraska-Iowa game in Iowa City...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy