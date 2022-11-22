ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

Donna Santanello
18h ago

awwwl! I love this! thank you for taking this pup in! many happy years together! one lucky pup!

Reply
4
Mimi B.
18h ago

Beautiful story ♥️ Best of luck to Ms. Taulton and Axel .....may you have many happy times together 🏠♥️

Reply
3
Related
Newsweek

'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts

A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Fox News

872K+
Followers
5K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy