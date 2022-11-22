Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network's Sara Walsh makes reporter's husband a bit nervous
Tom Brady's interview with NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh had her husband a little nervous as he watched the end of Sunday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Super Bowl champ takes dig at Jets' Zach Wilson's upbringing, uses it as catalyst for struggles
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland suggested Zach Wilson's upbringing is the reason why he's having a tough time "accepting accountability" for the New York Jets' struggles.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of late Kobe Bryant, files restraining order request against alleged stalker
Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, filed a temporary restraining order against a 32-year-old man on Monday in California.
Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job
Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Jay Leno gives health update as he’s seen behind the wheel for first time after being released from hospital
Photos revealed Jay Leno's burn scars from a fire he escaped at his Burbank garage last week where he was sprayed with gasoline while working under the hood of a car.
Aaron Rodgers' offers snarky remark about Packers' future after loss to Titans
Aaron Rodgers had a simple response for one reporter when asked where the team goes next after the Green Bay Packers suffered a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Cowboys beat Vikings so bad CBS cuts broadcast to different game before final whistle
The Dallas Cowboys were beating the Minnesota Vikings so bad that CBS switched the broadcast midway through the third quarter to a different game.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Tom Watson's wife announces termination of three-month marriage
Eight-time major champion golfer Tom Watson and his wife LeslieAnne Wade announced their three-month marriage will be terminated after an "unexpected illness."
Missing Maryland teen's skeletal remains found in woods; police investigating as homicide
Detectives in Maryland are searching for the killer of Rosa Diaz-Santos, 17, after the missing teen's skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Tacoma Park.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Video emerges of Walmart gunman laughing with coworkers years before deadly shooting
Video has emerged via social media of Andre Bing, the suspected gunman behind a mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia this week, joking with coworkers.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury
With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident
The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Odell Beckham Jr. recruited by Cowboys after comment on blowout win
After the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Minnesota Vikings, Odell Beckham Jr., who is on the team's radar to sign as a free agent, commented on the performance. Some Cowboys answered.
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
