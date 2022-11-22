ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Hugh Freeze a leading candidate for 1 job

Hugh Freeze already had success at one SEC school, and now he’s enjoying success at Liberty. His history of success as a head coach has him as a leading candidate for one job vacancy, according to a report. ESPN’s Chris Low published a story on Tuesday that discussed the...
The Spun

Rams Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Matthew Stafford Injury

With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol yet again, the Los Angeles Rams have signed another quarterback. On Wednesday, the Rams signed Case Cookus to their practice squad. Cookus, 27, has bounced around multiple football leagues since 2020. When it comes to NFL experience, he has worked with the Denver Broncos,...
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
Fox News

Fox News

872K+
Followers
5K+
Post
688M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy