Fox News

Ron DeSantis finally responds to attacks from Trump, media: 'Check out the scoreboard'

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to attacks from former President Donald Trump and the media on Tuesday. Trump made a flurry of attacks against DeSantis in the days surrounding Election Day, calling him "Ron DeSanctimonious" and claiming to be responsible for his success in Florida. DeSantis, Trump's most credible rival for a presidential run in 2024, remained silent on the issue until responding to questions on the topic at a Tuesday press conference.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Cancels Another Top Show

Cable news outlet CNN has announced that another top show on the network has been canceled, according to the Los Angeles Times. The documentary series "This is Life with Lisa Ling" will officially end by the end of the year. According to the LA Times, the show is a "casualty of the news channel's recently announced budget reductions."
Fox News

