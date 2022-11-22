Read full article on original website
KIMT
Clear Lake nurse pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A nurse from Clear Lake has pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan Thornton, 27, was convicted this week of acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge. “In a plea agreement, Thornton admitted that he diverted liquid fentanyl, that was supposed to be...
weareiowa.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Iowa looks to use opioid settlement to help save those battling addiction
For the Kidds, accountability for the opioid crisis is a step in the right direction. Their son died of fentanyl poisoning when he was almost 17 years old.
KIMT
Ottumwa man arrested in North Iowa pleads not guilty to federal gun and drug crimes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
KCCI.com
Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
iowapublicradio.org
Most Iowa turkeys deli-sliced, not carved this Thanksgiving
Iowa turkey farmers raise nearly 12 million birds each year, but that whole turkey at the center of your Thanksgiving dinner likely isn’t an Iowa turkey. The state is fifth in the U.S. for turkey processing and seventh in the nation for turkey production. There are two turkey processing facilities in Iowa — West Liberty Foods in West Liberty and Tyson Foods in Storm Lake.
kwit.org
Newscast 11.24.22: COVID hospitalizations up in Iowa; Agland prices remain high
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa was back on the rise, and new reported cases also increased, according to data released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 172 people hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19 as...
KIMT
Man arrested for beating someone with a tire iron in Mason City in 2020
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis
He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
kicdam.com
Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges
Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
kiwaradio.com
Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft
Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
kiwaradio.com
Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa
Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
Albia Newspapers
Eastbound lanes opens on US 218 at Floyd
FLOYD — Changes to traffic patterns have occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18, U.S. Highway 218, and Iowa Highway 27 at Floyd County Road T-44 south of Floyd. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, traffic pattern changes instituted Tuesday include:. Eastbound traffic...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who was found to be in possession of just over five pounds of methamphetamine, plus marijuana, a bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
KCRG.com
Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
marijuanamoment.net
Iowa Regulators Push To Exempt Medical Marijuana From Sales Tax And To Decouple State From Federal 280E Penalty On Businesses
“They’re still going to get that hit from 280E…at the federal level, but at the state level, that burden could be reduced.”. Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical marijuana products from Iowa’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries.
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
