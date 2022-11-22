ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

Clear Lake nurse pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A nurse from Clear Lake has pleaded guilty to stealing fentanyl from elderly patients. Ryan Thornton, 27, was convicted this week of acquiring fentanyl by misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge. “In a plea agreement, Thornton admitted that he diverted liquid fentanyl, that was supposed to be...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Police search for Fort Dodge robbery suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Police are trying to find a robber who stole cash from a coffee shop. The robbery happened Tuesday morning at a Scooter's Coffee. Police say the man walked up to the drive-thru, demanded money and took off. Contact Fort Dodge police at 515-573-1424 if you...
FORT DODGE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge

TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Most Iowa turkeys deli-sliced, not carved this Thanksgiving

Iowa turkey farmers raise nearly 12 million birds each year, but that whole turkey at the center of your Thanksgiving dinner likely isn’t an Iowa turkey. The state is fifth in the U.S. for turkey processing and seventh in the nation for turkey production. There are two turkey processing facilities in Iowa — West Liberty Foods in West Liberty and Tyson Foods in Storm Lake.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Man Awarded Millions for Debilitating Medical Misdiagnosis

He was initially diagnosed with the common flu. Now an Iowa man is being paid $27 million after a misdiagnosis led to permanently brain-damaging meningitis. According to the Des Moines Register, 53-year-old Joseph Dudley's saga began in 2017. He went to his local Urgent Care facility in February of that year with symptoms quickly diagnosed as the flu. He was fatigued and feeling dizzy, developing a fever that continued to worsen. His temperature was 103 degrees when he and his wife arrived that evening after 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Kossuth County Arrested on Forgery Charges

Algona, IA (KICD)– A Kossuth County woman is facing charges related to alleged lottery forgery. 40-year-old Michelle Gruver was arrested last week on nine counts of lottery forgery and one count of third degree theft for crimes reportedly committed while she worked at an Algona convenience store. Online court...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven

With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Algona Convenience Store Clerk Charged With Lottery-Related Theft

Kossuth County, Iowa — A northern Iowa woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of lottery related theft. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver of Wesley Friday afternoon on nine counts of lottery forgery/theft. Each charge is a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of third degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ALGONA, IA
kiwaradio.com

Bobcat Population Doing Well In Iowa

Statewide, Iowa — The Iowa bobcat trapping season is underway and DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, says trappers should be able to fill their quotas. Evelsizer says it’s one of the positive conservation stories. The limits on bobcat trapping continue based on the populations for each county. Evelsizer...
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Eastbound lanes opens on US 218 at Floyd

FLOYD — Changes to traffic patterns have occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 18, U.S. Highway 218, and Iowa Highway 27 at Floyd County Road T-44 south of Floyd. According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation, traffic pattern changes instituted Tuesday include:. Eastbound traffic...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Over 100 animals reportedly dead on Iowa farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Iowa Farm Sanctuary reported that they were called out to a farm for an emergency rescue on Monday. According to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, conditions were “deplorable” with starving sheep, goats, and pigs found living among other dead animals with no access to adequate food or water.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
IOWA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Iowa Regulators Push To Exempt Medical Marijuana From Sales Tax And To Decouple State From Federal 280E Penalty On Businesses

“They’re still going to get that hit from 280E…at the federal level, but at the state level, that burden could be reduced.”. Iowa’s Medical Cannabidiol Board will ask the state Legislature to exempt medical marijuana products from Iowa’s sales tax and change its business licensing procedure for dispensaries.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves

AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy