Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of final regular season week
Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest energetic bowl streaks within the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons courting again to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they appear to finish the yr on a excessive be aware as soon as once more. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in 5 of the final six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl video games after its victory over Notre Dame within the Fiesta Bowl final season. The Pokes now personal the second-highest successful proportion amongst groups with 20 bowl appearances, and highest amongst groups with 30.
Florida State women’s basketball team edged by Oklahoma State in Cancún
CANCUN, Mexico — Despite out-scoring Oklahoma State, 42-30, in the second half, Florida State Women’s Basketball absorbed its first lack of the season in an entertaining sport towards the Cowgirls. The Seminoles (5-1) fell 79-77 Thursday in their first sport of the Cancun Challenge on the Hard Rock...
Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State
Eight Big 12 groups are bowl sure after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday. Though it hasn’t been the perfect season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 begin to Big 12 play and have an opportunity at an eight-win season in the event that they’re capable of win in Lubbock this Saturday and of their bowl matchup.
One of the longest manhunts in Oklahoma history
TULSA, Okla. — The seek for now-death row inmate Scott Eizember is taken into account one of the longest in Oklahoma state history. Eizember is clemency listening to is ready for Dec. 7. If denied clemency, he will be executed on Jan. 12 — nearly twenty years after the manhunt began.
Armed guards a fixture outside pot farm before 4 were slain
Armed guards were a fixture outside the marijuana rising operation in rural Oklahoma the place 4 folks were slain execution-style. The mail service “was met with weapons just about on a regular basis,” Jack Quirk, the proprietor of the native paper, All About Hennessey, advised The Associated Press on Wednesday. “Why are there guards anyway? You know, if it’s a legit farm, what’s the deal?”
Man arrested in Florida after 4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ in Oklahoma
Authorities in Oklahoma mentioned a person was arrested in connection to the “execution” of 4 Chinese nationals at a marijuana farm in Hennessey on Sunday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation mentioned Wu Chen, 45, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, round 4 p.m. after a automotive tag reader flagged the car he was driving.
4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police | National News
(HENNESSEY, Okla.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recognized a suspect in a quadruple murder at a marijuana farm exterior a small city in Oklahoma, however will not launch the particular person’s title as a result of doing so would put others in hazard, the company stated Tuesday.
Oklahoma County Detention Center fails another state health inspection with 40+ violations
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center has now seen 5 shock visits from the Oklahoma State Department of Health with the latest one resulting in 45 violations. The state’s newest inspection occurred on October 11 and 12. Their earlier inspection dates again to April.
Oklahoma authorities seeking suspect after 4 killed at marijuana farm
HENNESSEY, Okla. — Authorities in Oklahoma are nonetheless investigating after 4 folks have been killed and one different was injured Sunday at a marijuana farm in Hennessey. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence informed reporters Monday that authorities imagine the suspect and the victims all knew one...
Tracking A Thanksgiving Storm System
TULSA, Okla. – It’s a cold begin to the day earlier than some hotter temperatures return towards the afternoon. Here are the main points from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. After one other chilly begin with lows within the 30s, afternoon highs will attain the higher 50s...
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News
WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
2 men arrested in Oklahoma for death of Davenport teen
Corion Thomas, 17, of East Moline was arrested for first-degree homicide, with a bond set at $500,000. Also arrested is 22-year-old Dayvon J. Q. Woods-Jackson of Rock Island, charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and bond set at $40,000. Both suspects are at present being detained in Oklahoma...
Signal, lighting agreements OK’d for Kickapoo South – Shawnee News-Star
A pair upkeep agreements had been up for consideration Monday because the Kickapoo South challenge edges ahead. First, the Shawnee City Commission authorized an settlement between the City of Shawnee and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for set up of freeway lighting alongside US-270B (Kickapoo), as a part of the Kickapoo South Widening challenge. In February of…
Oklahoma City Council votes not to consider an ordinance that would have criminalized homeless encampments
Councilman Mark Stonecipher proposed the ordinances at Tuesday’s city council meeting, with fellow councilmembers Todd Stone and Bradley Carter as co-sponsors. The ordinances would have allowed police to positive or arrest individuals who did not comply when requested to depart a homeless camp. According to the ordinance’s language, the usage of a heating gadget would be sufficient to qualify an outside place as a homeless encampment. If an unhoused individual was arrested at a camp, the police would not do something to defend their possessions from harm or theft.
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer trying to assist a gunshot sufferer made a startling discovery using facial recognition software program. Investigators mentioned the person was mysteriously dropped off on the hospital Monday night with a gunshot would to his leg. He recognized himself as...
Security Guard Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect At NW Oklahoma City Dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police stated a safety guard shot and killed an armed theft suspect at a dispensary Thursday morning. Police stated the suspect entered a Mango Cannabis dispensary on the Northwest Expressway with a weapon round 11 a.m. Authorities stated the safety guard confronted the suspect...
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a girl accused of capturing at one other lady. Oklahoma City Police stated Adriana Austin was making an attempt to promote a lady a canine, however there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the 2 met up, Austin...
