ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KMOV

Local organization given $1.25M grant from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) –A St. Louis organization that works to end homelessness for families in St. Louis has received a grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund. Gateway180, the largest family shelter in Missouri, received a $1.25 million grant from the foundation. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history, according to a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities

(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
rejournals.com

Holland Construction Services wraps construction on 121-unit apartment community in St. Louis market

Holland Construction Services has completed construction on Phase II of the Sunnen Station Apartment complex near Manchester and South Hanley Roads in Maplewood, Missouri. The four-story, 121-unit apartment community includes an attached 61,000-square-foot two-level parking garage with 187 spaces and indoor/outdoor recreational facilities. The multifamily development, developed by the Sunnen...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Walmart debuts 'store of the future' conceptual design in Washington

Washington’s Walmart store was the retail giant’s first to be transformed into a Supercenter. That was in 1988. On Friday, store officials cut the ribbon on a nearly $6 million renovation and redesign making it one of the chain’s first to convert to the next generation “store of the future.”
WASHINGTON, MO
feastmagazine.com

If you’re shopping local this weekend, stop in for a snack at these nearby spots

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones that come to us secondhand. With its assortment of thrift stores, bars, restaurants and historic buildings, you could spend days exploring Cherokee Street. For your vinyl-collecting friend: Infinite Spin Records. Book lover? Hammond’s Antiques. In between, visit The Mud House for the all-day hash with sweet potato, carrots and lemon-basil pesto, plus coffee and tea. Stop by Bluewood Brewing for impressive interiors and artisan ales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

300 books banned at MO schools over new law

ST LOUIS — Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy