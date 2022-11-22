It’s the season of giving and the spirit of generosity is in the air — well, that and a chill, which is what makes the holiday season the perfect time to give back to your community. Hoboken + Jersey City have numerous organizations that serve those in need locally, but they need help from those who are able in order to provide supportive services and continue helping others. If you’re looking for the right place to donate food items, your time, a financial contribution, or gently used clothing, shoes, eyeglasses, toys, or decorations, we’ve got you covered. Read on for where to donate in Hudson County this Thanksgiving.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO