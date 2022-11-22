Read full article on original website
School buses have stopped serving parts of Indian Prairie School District 204, parents say
Parents in Indian Prairie School District 204 have complained about bus routes that are no longer being provided after school boundaries were redrawn. One Gombert Elementary School parent said the district has made it harder on families.
2 boys dead after falling into pond in Palatine
PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police. Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police […]
Dad dies in freak accident collecting Girl Scout donations
A 45-year-old man from suburban Joliet, Ill., died in a tragic accident earlier this month while helping collect food donations for his 12-year-old daughter’s Girl Scout troop.
'An amazing experience': Mount Prospect welcomes Navy recruits who can't go home for Thanksgiving
Recruits had rare chances to make phone and Zoom calls to their loved ones while sharing a Thanksgiving meal with veterans and soaking in all the wisdom they had to offer.
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found
UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
wglc.net
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Riverside declares local home ‘chronic nuisance’
The village of Riverside has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order a local homeowner to remedy a host of health safety, fire safety and building code violations at his property or face fines of $75,000 or more and penalties including vacating the premises or demolishing the residence. The...
Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed
PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
Family drives 73 miles to find perfect Christmas tree at Williams Tree Farm
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Following Thanksgiving, many people will put up a Christmas tree. But this year, with inflation and rising costs, local tree farms say they are trying to help shoppers avoid breaking the bank. In search of the perfect tree, Dennis Horgan and his family drove 73 miles from Schaumburg to Rockton to […]
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
fox32chicago.com
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
Forest Park Review
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
wjol.com
Joliet Police Arrest 10 People Inside An Apartment
November 21, 2022) – Jawan Hall (25, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass to Residence, Unlawful Restraint, and Battery. Barbara Jenkins (30, Mesa, AZ) was arrested, processed, and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Criminal Trespass...
Two boys, ages 4 and 6, declared dead after they were pulled from Palatine pond
Two boys died hours after being pulled from a pond Wednesday afternoon in suburban Palatine, officials said. Two boys, 4 and 6, were pulled from the pond and were taken to the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said.
1 man dead, 2 injured, in Waukegan mall parking-lot shooting
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — One man is dead and two others are injured in a shooting that took place in a Waukegan mall parking lot Wednesday night. Waukegan police responded to a shooting that took place at the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road around 6:20 p.m. where upon arrival, three men were found shot. […]
'Real tragic': 2 kids hospitalized after being pulled from icy Palatine pond, police say
Video shows a thin layer of ice on the pond where the two boys fell in.
Aurora police officers rescue boy, woman from icy pond, bodycam video shows
Police said the boy had gone onto what looked like a frozen pond to get a football, but he fell through the ice.
