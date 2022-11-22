ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
TechRadar

Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV

The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
qhubonews.com

Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns

An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.

