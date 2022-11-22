Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
TechRadar
Walmart Black Friday deals just dropped: $35 Keurig, $159 AirPods, $188 4K smart TV
The Walmart Black Friday sale is live - and yes, you read that right. While Black Friday deals officially drop on November 25, the retailer is getting a head start with early offers that you can shop today. You can find incredible offers on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, toys, laptops, and so much more, and we're rounding up all the top Walmart Black Friday deals just below.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info
Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday
While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
qhubonews.com
Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns
An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how
Amazon is offering a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Black Friday — check out how to get yours.
Home Depot Black Friday Deals On Sale Right Now
The big box chain joins a growing list of retailers releasing Black Friday sales weeks ahead of Thanksgiving.
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
The party may have finally ended for tech founder billionaires. After years of stocks climbing to profound heights and billionaires amassing insurmountable wealth, a bout of poor tech earnings has led to billions instantly slashed from the fortunes of company founders. Jeff Bezos is set to see around $23 billion...
Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
Business Insider
Home Depot Black Friday deals 2022: The best sales on power tools, appliances, holiday decor, and more
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. November is here, and that means Black Friday is just a few weeks away. But Home Depot is already releasing early Black Friday deals every day this month. Now through Cyber Monday and into December, you'll find deals...
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
Comments / 0