T3.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
The Verge

Everybody promised to disrupt the smartphone — and the smartphone outlasted them all

Everywhere you turned over the last few years, someone was promising The Next Big Thing After Smartphones. Yes, they’d say, the iPhone is the most ubiquitous product in the history of consumer electronics and the smartphone reprogrammed the world in utterly unparalleled ways. But have you seen this voice assistant that makes Morgan Freeman give you driving directions, or these humongous goggles that let you play ping-pong with someone across the globe? This is the future.
notebookcheck.net

One UI 5: Samsung wants to finish Android 13 update rollout next month, two months ahead of schedule

In recent years, Samsung has taken its time with updating its mobile product stack to new versions of Android, albeit not to the same extent as the likes of LG. Last month’s One UI 5 release schedule implied that this would be the case for Android 13 too, with Samsung giving itself until February 2023 to finish up with the Galaxy A03, Galaxy A03s and the Galaxy A04s.
ZDNet

17+ Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now

I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
ZDNet

Samsung slices the price of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite by a third for Black Friday

If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: Small, mighty, and imperfect

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
knowtechie.com

Upcoming Samsung mobile phones launching in 2023

With a dedicated customer base, Samsung is the biggest Android brand. Its diverse product range drives the South Korean handset maker’s legacy in the smartphone world. From luxurious foldable phones to premium flagship devices and powerful mid-rangers to budget-friendly handsets, it offers top-tier Samsung mobile phones at affordable prices.
The Verge

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.

