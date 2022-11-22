Bears Optimistic That Justin Fields Could Play vs. Jets

It's been quite the whirlwind of developments regarding the second-year quarterback.

There seems to be a mixed reaction about a new Chicago Bears report that just dropped. NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggests that there is optimism about quarterback Justin Fields suiting up Sunday for the Bears as they take on the New York Jets.

In the closing quarter of the Bears' loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder. It was obvious he was battling through pain, but he stayed in the game to then have the shoulder injured again.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday that Fields is " day-to-day ." Then, the injury was further described as a dislocated shoulder that could be season-ending . Now, Rapoport indicates Fields could play against the Jets. It's been quite the whirlwind of updates regarding the second-year quarterback.

Every Bears' fan knows that Fields is a competitor, but is it worth it for him to play under these circumstances? Between all the designed run plays offensive coordinator Luke Getsy calls for him and the offensive line not protecting him, Fields has taken a beating in 2022.

If Justin Fields does not play, backup QB Trevor Siemian would get his first start of the season. This will be a close situation to monitor as Sunday approaches. At this time, no one knows how Fields will feel come game day. Maybe it's in the best interest of the Chicago Bears and Fields to sit this one out so he can continue to recover after the beating he took in Atlanta.