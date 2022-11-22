Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more

Grammy award-winning Tejano artist Sunny Sauceda performs following a press conference announcing the Tejano Music Awards' move to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena.

San Antonio's live-music calendar isn't exactly booming ahead of Thanksgiving, but we found at least two shows that might be worth readers' attention after the big feast.

Fans of Tex-Mex music in all its many varieties can take in the 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards on Saturday, while Paper Tiger is playing host to an intriguing bill of indie acts the night before.

Friday Nov. 25

Feng Suave, Jaguar Sun

Amsterdam-based songwriters and producers Daniel De Jong and Daniel Elvis Schoemaker make up the psychedelic-pop and neo-soul duo Feng Suave. Formed in 2017, the laid-back duo has released three EPs, most recently 2021's So Much for Gardening . The trippy sound evokes both the '50s and '60s while the humorous lyrics tackle weighty subjects such as climate change and capitalism. Jaguar Sun, the solo project of Canadian multi-instrumentalist Chris Minielly, takes inspiration from Frightened Rabbit and the Fruit Bats to create dreamy indie-pop soundscapes. $17-$20, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com . — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Nov. 26

42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards

This iteration of the long-running awards show marks the first time since COVID-19 hit U.S. shores that it's been held with a live audience. Expect performances by genre biggies including Shelly Lares, Jay Perez, Stefani Montiel and Sunny Sauceda, among others. The Tejano Music Awards are presented by the Texas Talent Musicians Association, a nonprofit whose purpose is to promote Tejano music and provide a platform for its songwriters, artists and musicians. $30-$125, 7 p.m., Tech Port Center + Arena, 3331 General Hudnell Dr., (210) 600-3699, techportcenter.com . — Marco Aquino

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter