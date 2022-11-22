Scouting Eddy Pierre-Louis, Zaquan Patterson, & Other Top Uncommitted 2024s

Scouting reports on key 2024 prospects Eddy Pierre-Louis, Zaquan Patterson, and more top Florida recruits

We’ll keep the scouting reports rolling on top prospects from across the country.

Eddy Pierre-Louis – OG

Tampa Bay, FL (Tampa Bay Catholic)

Well accomplished multi-sport athlete that also plays basketball and runs track. Stocky build with solid length and very good explosion at the point of attack using very good hand strength and good play strength to consistently overpower opponents. Good job of shooting his hands first and maintaining the block against DEs in pass sets to nullify any pass rush moves from the defender. Has solid short area quickness and experience playing as an in-line blocker to be trusted as a pulling blocker for Gap runs from the OG position. Shows very good effort blocking on the move on Zone runs and won’t stop until the whistle blows.

Adequate lateral movement in passing sets, will need to sure up his footwork, balance and base with coaches at the next level. Wins a lot with his natural strength by throwing opponents down when engaged on passing sets and doesn’t necessarily mirror rushers consistently. Solid overall prospect that can contribute right away to a run-heavy Power 5 program as an offensive guard.

Zaquan Patterson – SAF

Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

National target that’s been getting looks at LB and safety whose skillset matches up more at strong safety to me. Very good acceleration and closing speed, shows good run support and ability to work through traffic to make tackles. Solid consistent tackler who hits with force coming downhill. Displays solid ability to play man coverage in the slot, hand fights well with the receiver and also breaks up passes contested catches. Minimal experience at free safety but has the hands and speed to jump deep routes for interceptions.

Adequate backpedal and turn ability in zone coverage due to stiff hips, can improve with more coaching and experience. Would only trust him as a strong safety now because of adequate play recognition and reaction in space when he’s not playing downhill. His natural athletic ability helps him recover but needs more work reading keys against the run. Has added value tackling on kickoffs and blocking punts. Good prospect that can be a standout strong safety for a Power 5 school around his junior year.

Dimitry Nicolas – DT

Opa Locka, FL (Monsignor Pace)

Gaining a lot of interest from the SEC and Big 10. Good frame and solid speed. As a 1 and 3 technique DT, he shows good explosiveness and strength at the point of attack. Good ability to shed and stay on his feet through contact. On passing downs he wins with a good bull rush, while against interior run plays he wins with his physical tools creating pushback on the OL and shows solid ability shed and make tackles in the backfield consistently.

Adequate lateral quickness and acceleration off the ball. Needs to consistently be more on the line and fire off the ball. Will need to work on his mental processing at the next level if asked to be patient and two-gap against the run. Straight-line runner who tends to only read players after the snap when he powers through interior gaps. Overall, a solid prospect who won’t make immediate impact at a Power 5 program, will need 2 years of coaching and experience at that level to be a major contributor.

Zycarl Lewis – WR

Tampa, FL (Carrollwood Day)

WR prospect drawing a lot of interest from the SEC. Very good agility and explosiveness, with good acceleration and solid vertical for his size. Good release and ability to shake defenders at the top of routes to create more space. Will be a weapon in the slot at the next level running good short and medium routes. Displays good hands and concentration to bring in throws that are outside of his catch radius. Possesses the breakaway speed to run deep routes in the middle of the field against either man or zone coverage. Shows he can stem his routes on vertical releases and brings the safety over him when running post/go routes from the slot. Solid toughness and blocking effort against smaller DB’s covering him. Good motor and shows value as a kick returner on ST.

Adequate play strength to fight through contact and break tackles after the catch. Can work on using his hands to win battles at the line of scrimmage and through routes at the next level. Due to his size, he will only be effective in the slot/backfield at the next level. Would not ask him to beat press man on the outside and make contested catches against longer cornerbacks. Overall, a good quick WR with very good agility and explosiveness who excels with the ball in open space. Can be an immediate impact at an SEC program if he’s utilized right.