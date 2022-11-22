ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Tips to manage stress and stay healthy during the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays here, that also means added stress for a lot of people. According to a recent survey conducted by MedStar Health, 64% of local residents felt stressed about Thanksgiving, and 36% said the holiday is not stressful at all. The causes of stress...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For over 50 years, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has opened its doors to treat hundreds in the community to a special Thanksgiving dinner. “I love you, God Bless you, and Happy Thanksgiving,” said first-time guest Erika Jackson as she gave the blessing. “Last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Shake Shack offering free shakes in exchange for toy donation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Las Vegas families in need by offering a free shake in exchange of a toy donation. According to a news release, those interested can donate a new and unwrapped toy at three Las Vegas Shake Shack locations and receive a voucher for a free standard shake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas

Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

ARIA food hall welcomes three new restaurants

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort is introducing three new restaurants ahead of its food hall grand opening this December. Proper Eats is combining 12 unique restaurants to create an elevated culinary experience for the Las Vegas community. Joining the highly-anticipated lineup are Laughing Buddha, Easy Donuts, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

