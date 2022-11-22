Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Robot dentist: A new way to experience a trip to the dentist
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The less time spent in the dentist's chair, the better. Our Kyle Wilcox got an inside look at some new innovative technology that will cut back on your next trip to the dentist. Click the video above for more.
Inflation worries? The Las Vegas experience just keeps bringing visitors
Inflation will impact holiday spending this year, but that doesn't mean Las Vegas isn't making money. The city has become a popular destination to spend the holidays, and because of the pandemic, people are valuing experiences over goods.
news3lv.com
Neon Feast's Al Mancini shares tips for last-minute Thanksgiving dinner in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Thursday is Thanksgiving, and if you don't have any plans, have no fear. Al Mancini, founder and creator of Neon Feast, joined us to share some tips for a last-minute holiday meal.
news3lv.com
Tips to manage stress and stay healthy during the holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays here, that also means added stress for a lot of people. According to a recent survey conducted by MedStar Health, 64% of local residents felt stressed about Thanksgiving, and 36% said the holiday is not stressful at all. The causes of stress...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rescue Mission continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For over 50 years, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission has opened its doors to treat hundreds in the community to a special Thanksgiving dinner. “I love you, God Bless you, and Happy Thanksgiving,” said first-time guest Erika Jackson as she gave the blessing. “Last...
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
news3lv.com
Mat Franco celebrates 2,000 shows by donating 2,000 meals to local food bank
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Mat Franco is celebrating a milestone show in a big way. The entertainer celebrated the 2,000 performance of his award-winning show, 'Mat Franco – Magic Reinvented Nightly,' at The LINQ Tuesday night. Franco was joined on stage by his wife, Tianna, his dog Gecko,...
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Chinglish in Boca Park shares details on Thanksgiving buffet
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Thanksgiving feast -- what could be better?. Kitty and Ken, owners of Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar in Boca Park, joined us to talk about what's on the menu.
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Tips to keep your health strong
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Keeping your mental health sharp as you get older is very important. This Wellness Wednesday, we're looking into some tips for strengthening your mental health.
Fox5 KVVU
Shake Shack offering free shakes in exchange for toy donation in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Shake Shack is helping make the holidays a little brighter for Las Vegas families in need by offering a free shake in exchange of a toy donation. According to a news release, those interested can donate a new and unwrapped toy at three Las Vegas Shake Shack locations and receive a voucher for a free standard shake.
Fox5 KVVU
Holiday carnival with ‘Mini Matterhorn’ slide to be held at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District. Only on FOX5: Behind the scenes of completing a home inspection before becoming a foster parent. Now more than ever before, Clark County needs foster parents. These are people like you, who provide a temporary place for kids to call home but before a child can be fostered, there are several steps that need to be completed.
news3lv.com
Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
Pizza Marketplace
Mulberry Street Pizza wows California, Las Vegas
Richie Palmer has been in the restaurant industry for a long time. His pizza brand, Mulberry Street Pizzeria, has five total units — four in L.A. and one in Las Vegas — and has become the toast of the town. But he didn't get his start in pizza.
8newsnow.com
Dog found starved and on brink of death, Las Vegas rescue group offering reward to catch abusers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Althea, a 7-year-old pit bull, is supposed to be doing what dogs do best, running around and looking for snacks. Instead, this pup doesn’t know when she will be leaving the hospital. “For this to happen is unthinkable,” Tina Hayes said. Hayes, a...
news3lv.com
Open the Books looks at highest paid Las Vegas city vendors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — OpenTheBooks.com is taking a look at how the city of Las Vegas spends its money and which vendors are paid the most. Founder Adam Andrzejewski joined us to talk about the city's vendor spending for last year and what they've found.
news3lv.com
Melinda Sheckells breaks down first Adele residency shows at Caesars Palace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Weekends with Adele" is finally here. The show has been in the making more almost a year after the singer canceled her original dates earlier this year. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, was at the show and joined us to talk about all things Adele in Vegas.
news3lv.com
NICU patients at Southern Hills Hospital celebrate Thanksgiving with turkey costumes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some little patients at one local hospital wouldn't be home for the holidays, but that didn't stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. Staff at Southern Hills Hospital got their NICU patients dressed up and ready for the holiday. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Fox5 KVVU
Coffee mate offers $5K to those who pledge not to run after Thanksgiving
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for an excuse to skip that turkey trot this year?. Coffee mate is making that decision much easier by offering two lucky slackers 5-thousand bucks. The makers of the non-dairy creamer say all you have to do is sign a pledge “not to run.”...
news3lv.com
ARIA food hall welcomes three new restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The ARIA Resort is introducing three new restaurants ahead of its food hall grand opening this December. Proper Eats is combining 12 unique restaurants to create an elevated culinary experience for the Las Vegas community. Joining the highly-anticipated lineup are Laughing Buddha, Easy Donuts, and...
