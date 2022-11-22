Read full article on original website
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
WDEF
More To The Story: The story behind the Lumberjack Calendar
FORT OGLETHORPE (WDEF) – It’s adoption day at a pet store in Fort Oglethorpe. Our “fur babies” are all over the place. Check this out: eight Great Pyrenees puppies. Two weeks old. Priceless. And here’s my new friend. Julie. Julie works for the Lumberjacks Tree Service...
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
chattanoogapulse.com
Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football
This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
chattanoogacw.com
Open arms, full stomachs: Charity helps evicted Budgetel residents with Thanksgiving meal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many of us can count our blessings we gather around the table this Thanksgiving with friends and family. But not everyone is so lucky. But now, the Union Gospel Mission is helping those in need, especially those who were evicted from their homes last week. For...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
WTVC
Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo
Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
WDEF
Lost Black & White Shih Tzu Bichon Mix
Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.
chattanoogapulse.com
Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns Friday To Ross’s Landing
The 42nd Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on Friday, November 25th with crowd favorite features added again to the event for people of all ages to enjoy. A record crowd of over 10,000 people attended in 2021. This year, the event will be hosted on the...
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
WDEF
Georgia, Tennessee officials host car seat check event
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, local Tennessee and Georgia officials held a car seat check event this afternoon in anticipation of holiday travel. “Seats Across the States” was held at East Ridge’s Bass Pro Shops earlier today. All parents, guardians, and...
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
accesswdun.com
Dale McDowell grabs Gobbler victory at Boyd’s Speedway
RINGGOLD, Ga - Dale McDowell wrote a page of home state history with a win on Saturday at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. McDowell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, put his name in the record books as the first five-time winner of the Gobbler, scoring a $10,000 payday for the victory at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
WTVCFOX
Major house fire injures one, kills pet, poses challenge for Dunlap firefighters Monday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — A fire that destroyed a home in Dunlap injured a resident, killed a family pet, and posed unusual logistical challenges for firefighters early Monday morning. A post on the Dunlap Fire Department's Facebook page says the fire happened in the early morning hours Monday at a home on East Ridge Road.
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WDEF
Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
Middle TN schools closing due to sickness
Three Middle Tennessee school districts have announced all schools in their respective districts will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to high numbers of illness-related absences.
