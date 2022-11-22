ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy

UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Choo Choo Bowl Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend Showcasing Youth Football

This is the 25th year of the Choo Choo Bowl here in Chattanooga and it's back this coming weekend!. The Choo Choo Bowl is a youth football tournament for children ages 5-12 years old with teams traveling far and wide to attend this Thanksgiving Day weekend affair. There are teams from Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, and various parts of Tennessee. There will be 61 teams and they'll be descending upon the Scenic City for a weekend filled with football, family, friends, and fun.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance

Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
EAST RIDGE, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
cityscopemag.com

6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round

The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Meet Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo

Eric Jackson talks about Niegel the chinchilla from the Chattanooga Zoo. Also, the Chattanooga Zoo is excited to announce, for the first time, a new light experience this holiday season, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Chattanooga Zoo. A spectacular celebration of art, culture and the beauty of traditional Asian lantern festivals, this will be the most unique holiday light display in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Lost Black & White Shih Tzu Bichon Mix

Lost downtown Chattanooga area on November 19, 2022. Black and white female Shih Tzu Bichon mix, 10 years old. She is very fluffy right now. Her name is Ruffles. She does not have her collar on. She is very skittish and will not come to someone if they run towards her. She is especially scared of children.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Georgia, Tennessee officials host car seat check event

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — With Thanksgiving just three days away, local Tennessee and Georgia officials held a car seat check event this afternoon in anticipation of holiday travel. “Seats Across the States” was held at East Ridge’s Bass Pro Shops earlier today. All parents, guardians, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
accesswdun.com

Dale McDowell grabs Gobbler victory at Boyd’s Speedway

RINGGOLD, Ga - Dale McDowell wrote a page of home state history with a win on Saturday at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. McDowell, of Chickamauga, Georgia, put his name in the record books as the first five-time winner of the Gobbler, scoring a $10,000 payday for the victory at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Angel Tree Program needs 584 more adoptions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Salvation Army reports there are still plenty of Angel Trees that still need adopting. As of today 584 Angels are still unclaimed. They represent children and senior adults who may go without presents and essentials this holiday season. You can adopt an angle in a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

