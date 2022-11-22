ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Supreme Court Allows Congress To See Trump Tax Returns

By MARK SHERMAN
The New York Sun
The New York Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNvGb_0jKLoqYL00

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of President Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.

The court, without comment, rejected Mr. Trump’s plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Mr. Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee.

It was Mr. Trump’s second loss at the Supreme Court in as many months, and third this year. In October, the court refused to step into the legal fight surrounding the FBI search of Mr. Trump’s Florida estate that turned up classified documents.

In January, the court refused to stop the National Archives from turning over documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Justice Clarence Thomas was the only vote in Trumpandapos;s favor.

In the dispute over his tax returns, the Treasury Department had refused to provide the records during Mr. Trumpandapos;s presidency. But the Biden administration said federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayerandapos;s return, including the president’s.

Lower courts agreed that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Mr. Trump’s claims that it was overstepping and only wanted the documents so they could be made public.

Chief Justice Roberts imposed a temporary freeze on November 1 to allow the court to weigh the legal issues raised by Mr. Trump’s lawyers and the counter arguments of the administration and the House of Representatives.

Just over three weeks later, the court lifted Chief Justice Roberts’ order with no noted dissents.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House contended an order preventing the IRS from providing the tax returns would leave lawmakers “little or no time to complete their legislative work during this Congress, which is quickly approaching its end.”

Had Mr. Trump persuaded the nation’s highest court to intervene, he could have run out the clock on the committee, with Republicans ready to take control of the House in January. They almost certainly would have dropped the records request if the issue had not been resolved by then.

The House Ways and Means panel and its Democratic chairman, Congressman Richard Neal of Massachusetts, first requested Mr. Trump’s tax returns in 2019, purportedly as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s audit program and tax law compliance by the former president.andamp;nbsp;

A federal law says the Internal Revenue Service “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.

The Justice Department under the Trump administration had defended a decision by Treasury Secretary Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns from Congress. Mr. Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons. A lawsuit ensued.

After President Biden took office, the committee renewed the request, seeking Mr. Trump’s tax returns and additional information from 2015-2020. The White House took the position that the request was a valid one and that the Treasury Department had no choice but to comply. Mr. Trump then attempted to halt the handover in court.

The Manhattan district attorney at the time, Cyrus Vance Jr., obtained copies of Mr. Trump’s personal and business tax records as part of a criminal investigation. That case, too, went to the Supreme Court, which rejected Mr. Trump’s argument that he had broad immunity as president.

Associated Press

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The Independent

Outgoing Arizona Republican governor congratulates Katie Hobbs on win – as election denier Kari Lake still refuses to concede

Arizona’s outgoing Republican Governor Doug Ducey congratulated Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory despite the fact that Republican nominee Kari Lake refused to concede. Mr Ducey, chairman of the Republican Governors Association, had endorsed Ms Lake’s opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the gubernatorial primary, before later endorsing Ms Lake in the general election. But he congratulated Ms Hobbs, the current secretary of state, on her victory. “All of us have waited patiently for the democratic process to play out,” he said. “The people of Arizona have spoken, their votes have been counted and we respect their decision.”Throughout the...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Democrats are openly rooting for another Trump presidential bid

CNN — As Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he is running for president for a third time, one unlikely group was cheering him on: Democrats. “As an American, the idea of another Trump campaign and all of his lies and divisiveness and his efforts to undermine American democracy is an absolute horror show,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, told The New York Times ahead of Trump’s announcement. “On the other hand, I got to say that as a politician who wants to see that no Republican is elected to the White House in 2024, from that perspective, his candidacy is probably a good thing.”
FLORIDA STATE
The New York Sun

The New York Sun

830
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The New York Sun covers America and the world from a base at New York. Its report comprises straightforward, unblinkered news dispatches and an editorial page that puts a premium on principles over politics and people over party.

 https://www.nysun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy