Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding

Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Community Schools Initiative submits signatures to break up CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ballot initiative could allow cities in Nevada to have the option to form their own school districts. The Community Schools Initiative submitted more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state. At least 140,000 of those signatures must be valid to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas City Council hosts Thanksgiving luncheon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the time of giving, and Las Vegas is doing just that. The North Las Vegas City Council served up a hot meal for local seniors at a Thanksgiving luncheon. News 3 photographer David Cruz brought us inside the event. "Sometimes we forget what's actually...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Blessed Giving Event helps those in need during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those in need this holiday season were able to get some support from the community. Hundreds of people showed up for the Blessed Giving Event in the central part of the valley. Free hot meals, turkeys, and anything people may need this time of year...
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Urban Land Institute Nevada announces Placemaking Awards

Urban Land Institute Nevada awarded its third annual Placemaking Awards for Excellence in six categories on Nov. 2. The awards, presented at a ceremony with nearly 300 attendees at the World Market Center, recognize places that generate improvement and progress; transform an area through design; engage and strengthen the community; promote activity and social interaction and are currently being developed with a visionary idea.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Thanksgiving tip: How to recycle properly following a big gathering

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is here, and picking up properly following a big gathering can take some time and effort. According to reports, household waste increases by 25%, which can add up to one million tons of trash to our landfills. The City of Las Vegas has provided...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Investigation underway after Valley Hospital patient found abandoned

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A state and federal investigation are underway after a News 3 camera captured what's being called a case of patient dumping involving a Las Vegas hospital. Security officers from Valley Hospital, a for-profit hospital, were recorded taking a woman with a walker across the street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Governor-elect Lombardo says he will expand school choice

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Election season is over, and soon we will see new faces in office here in Nevada. Among them is governor-elect Joe Lombardo, who has been talking about our schools in his first speech since winning. "It's a win for parents who want to have a...
NEVADA STATE
nevadabusiness.com

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tips to manage stress and stay healthy during the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays here, that also means added stress for a lot of people. According to a recent survey conducted by MedStar Health, 64% of local residents felt stressed about Thanksgiving, and 36% said the holiday is not stressful at all. The causes of stress...
