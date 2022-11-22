Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mannequin Killer: How Shane Schindler Got CaughtNikLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas-Why You Should Visit and Travel GuideAbigail's AdventuresLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's promising start to the season will officially end in failureEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
nonprofitnews.vegas
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada Receive Bank of American Funding
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada (NHSSN) have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders® awardees for their work in the Las Vegas community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity. Each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training...
news3lv.com
Local business hosts "Hot Meals for Homeless" Thanksgiving feast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business owner is taking the initiative to feed hundreds in the Las Vegas community ahead of Thanksgiving. Kenny Frank, the owner of a film and photography studio, raised money for the cause through a private fundraiser hosted by a local DJ. Volunteers used...
news3lv.com
Superhero Thursday: Communities In Schools-Nevada help families with Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Each month we bring you stories highlighting Communities In Schools-Nevada or CIS. It's a program helping students with the greatest needsinside and outside the classroom. This time, our Krystal Allan stopped by Cashman Middle School for a special pre-Thanksgiving event. CIS teamed up with volunteers from the NAIOP, a commercial real estate organization, to help families in the program. It's an annual event giving families a memorable and filling holiday meal.
news3lv.com
Health Plan of Nevada, Las Vegas police team up to distribute 2,500 Thanksgiving meals
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Health Plan of Nevada and the LVMPD Foundation are spreading some holiday cheer as they provide thousands of local families with Thanksgiving meals. The organizations teamed up Tuesday morning to donate 2,500 turkeys and grocery bags to Southern Nevada families in need. This year, many...
news3lv.com
Community Schools Initiative submits signatures to break up CCSD
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new ballot initiative could allow cities in Nevada to have the option to form their own school districts. The Community Schools Initiative submitted more than 220,000 signatures for verification to counties across the state. At least 140,000 of those signatures must be valid to...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas City Council hosts Thanksgiving luncheon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the time of giving, and Las Vegas is doing just that. The North Las Vegas City Council served up a hot meal for local seniors at a Thanksgiving luncheon. News 3 photographer David Cruz brought us inside the event. "Sometimes we forget what's actually...
news3lv.com
Blessed Giving Event helps those in need during holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Those in need this holiday season were able to get some support from the community. Hundreds of people showed up for the Blessed Giving Event in the central part of the valley. Free hot meals, turkeys, and anything people may need this time of year...
news3lv.com
Taking Back the Block Foundation holds safe and fun experiences for free
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taking Back the Block -- they're experiences and they're all free. Robert Van Strawder, executive director of the Donna Street Community Center, joined us to share the details.
businesspress.vegas
Urban Land Institute Nevada announces Placemaking Awards
Urban Land Institute Nevada awarded its third annual Placemaking Awards for Excellence in six categories on Nov. 2. The awards, presented at a ceremony with nearly 300 attendees at the World Market Center, recognize places that generate improvement and progress; transform an area through design; engage and strengthen the community; promote activity and social interaction and are currently being developed with a visionary idea.
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 EXCLUSIVE: An inside look at the process of becoming a foster parent in Clark County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 3,000 is the number of kids in need of foster care in Clark County and FOX5 has continued to show viewers the dire need. On May 5th, we reported that 467 children currently under the age of one needed a home. The very next day,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas LGBTQ community hold vigil for victims of Colorado mass shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people of the LGBTQ community and supporters gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives during a mass shooting in Colorado. The ceremony took place at “The Center,” one of several LGBTQ community centers in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Emerald Island, Rainbow Club casinos pack over 400 meals for families in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two local casinos are getting into the giving mood as they prepare and pack hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for families in need. The kitchen staff at Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos spent some time this week packing up 400 meals to donate to HELP of Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Thanksgiving tip: How to recycle properly following a big gathering
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Thanksgiving is here, and picking up properly following a big gathering can take some time and effort. According to reports, household waste increases by 25%, which can add up to one million tons of trash to our landfills. The City of Las Vegas has provided...
news3lv.com
Investigation underway after Valley Hospital patient found abandoned
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A state and federal investigation are underway after a News 3 camera captured what's being called a case of patient dumping involving a Las Vegas hospital. Security officers from Valley Hospital, a for-profit hospital, were recorded taking a woman with a walker across the street...
Thanksgiving meal options across Las Vegas amid inflation, food shortage concerns
Gathering at the table is a bit more expensive this year, with high food costs on the menu as many families deal with inflation and food shortages.
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo says he will expand school choice
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Election season is over, and soon we will see new faces in office here in Nevada. Among them is governor-elect Joe Lombardo, who has been talking about our schools in his first speech since winning. "It's a win for parents who want to have a...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Tips to keep your health strong
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Keeping your mental health sharp as you get older is very important. This Wellness Wednesday, we're looking into some tips for strengthening your mental health.
nevadabusiness.com
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Nevada Properties Breaks Ground on New Las Vegas Office
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is expanding its operations throughout Southern Nevada with a new Class-A office destination in Las Vegas. The firm officially broke ground on its two-story office building near Summerlin Parkway and Town Center Drive, which is scheduled for completion in the beginning of the third quarter of 2023.
news3lv.com
Tips to manage stress and stay healthy during the holidays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With the holidays here, that also means added stress for a lot of people. According to a recent survey conducted by MedStar Health, 64% of local residents felt stressed about Thanksgiving, and 36% said the holiday is not stressful at all. The causes of stress...
news3lv.com
Valley Hospital says it 'complied with all legal options' treating abandoned patient
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valley Hospital said it complied with all legal obligations in the treatment of a patient that their security officers abandoned on the sidewalk across the street from the hospital, as captured on a News 3 camera. The video shows a woman with a walker being...
Comments / 5