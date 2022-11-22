Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Drumthwacket for NJs Holiday Open Houses! (Photos)Morristown MinutePrinceton, NJ
If You're A Music Lover, You Need To Check Out Princeton's Best-Kept SecretOssiana TepfenhartPrinceton, NJ
uncoveringpa.com
11 of the Most Festive Walk-Through Christmas Displays in Pennsylvania
One of the best things about Pennsylvania during the holiday season is how many great places there are to see Christmas lights. And while a large number of them are drive-through lights, there are also some really fantastic walk-through Christmas displays in PA. Over my many years of traveling the...
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
phillyvoice.com
An old-fashioned Thanksgiving side dish to try: How to make potato filling (not stuffing)
Thanksgiving dinners across the country tend to feature a few of the same staples: turkey, cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and stuffing. But for many Pennsylvanians, there's another star side dish. Filling. A starchy marriage of mashed potatoes and stuffing, filling is a dish with deep roots in Berks...
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $10K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky person is $10,000 richer, after the winning lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn. The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store #27497 located at 701 Route 88 in Point Pleasant. The winning numbers for the...
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off
A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
billypenn.com
Meet the women of Philadelphia’s cheesesteak scene: The shops may be named for men, but these power players mean business
What’s your favorite cheesesteak spot in Philadelphia?. Might it be John’s, Jim’s, or Joe’s? Is it Pat’s, Geno’s, or Steve’s? How about Tony Luke’s? Barry’s? Max’s? George’s?. See a pattern?. Philly is full of steak shops bearing men’s names....
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
WFMZ-TV Online
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you've been craving a crispy chicken sandwich or tenders, you may be excited to learn that a famous restaurant chain with more than 2,600 locations across the county recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Township Gets Go-Ahead to Complete Vermont Avenue
Vermont Avenue is finally slated for completion, following an approval from the State, TLS has learned. The stretch of road is expected to ease traffic in the area, as it is the only road which runs between Chestnut and Route 70. The Vermont Avenue Extension will be an expanded 40-foot...
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
phillyvoice.com
Philly prepares to open first tiny house village to transition homeless residents into permanent housing
Philadelphia is preparing to unveil the first tiny house village in the Northeast. The living community is designed to transition homeless people into permanent housing by providing shelter and a mailing address to help them obtain employment and other social services to get them back on their feet. Sanctuary Village,...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Named One of the Best for Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are a very popular food items in Pennsylvania, especially for any kind of sports. We’ve obviously had a great year for sports so far, between the Phillies and the Eagles, so I can imagine that demand for chicken wings is at an all time high. Now, a...
