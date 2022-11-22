Read full article on original website
Underground Railroad site in Neb. recognized by National Park Service
LINCOLN — There was a terrifying annual chore for Robert Nelson during his growing-up years in Falls City. Just before Memorial Day, he and a cousin had to scrub clean a massive, stone mausoleum built by his great-great-great-great-grandparents, David and Ann Dorrington. Their resting places were in crypts, down...
3 Hurt in Mills County Crash
(Mills) Three people from Omaha, Nebraska, suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 4:29 a.m. on Saturday on Interstate 29 near the 32-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured as 28-year-old Iri Mendez DeGante, 23-year-old Valero DeGante Cruz, and 22-year-old Juan DeGante Cruz.
News Channel Nebraska
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.
WIBW
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
kmaland.com
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
redoakexpress.com
Offerings to public at country club expand
Residents of Red Oak and the surrounding area have a new, yet familiar, place to enjoy fine dining and entertainment. The Red Oak Country Club has lifted membership requirements on the restaurant and certain events at the club. The new guidelines have been in place for roughly a month. Red Oak Country Club Board President Lynette VanDenEinde said the decision to open up the club more to the public was an easy one.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Saturday, planning around evening showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll stay mild Saturday with a high of 57 in the Metro! We start off with sunshine and chilly conditions and gradually warm under increasing cloud cover. As a system passes to our SE we’ll look for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning around the Metro with better chances SE.
KCJJ
Nebraska man facing several charges from alleged Friday night assault
A Nebraska man faces several charges stemming from a Friday night incident during which he reportedly assaulted a man who he thought had his friend’s cellphone. According to the arrest reports, 41-year-old Timothy Maguire of Omaha was tracking a cellphone that belonged to a friend and discovered its location to be on the 400 block of Kirkwood Boulevard in Iowa City just after 8pm. Maguire approached a man sitting in his vehicle and accused him of stealing the phone. He then allegedly reached into the vehicle and punched the man multiple times in the head and stomach. Then, according to the victim, Maguire pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at him, accusing him of stealing the phone. The man told police that he thought he was about to die, and suffered pain and swelling to his head and stomach as a result of the assault.
kmaland.com
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to missing Omaha woman
Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson confirmed with 3 News Now that an arrest warrant has been issued for Aldrick Scott in connection to missing Omaha woman, Cari Allen.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron on Thursday in the 300 block of E. Valley Street on a Montgomery County Warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of Driving Under Suspension. Police transported Caron to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
cowboystatedaily.com
Hunters Keep Shooting Each Other In Nebraska; Wyoming Hunters Say That Can Be Avoided
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Three accidental shootings in three days during Nebraska’s deer season, and the memory of a fatal hunting accident in Wyoming last year, bring home the point that hunters can’t ever take gun safety for granted. “I won’t allow a...
Neighbors speak out about missing Omaha woman Cari Allen
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 43-year-old Cari Allen who hasn't been seen since Saturday night at 11:00.
WOWT
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot. When crews arrived...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - A few showers tonight, windy and cooler Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolled in this afternoon, but temperatures still managed to jump into the upper 50s before those clouds really thickened up. A few showers now trying to slide in from the south, with a few sprinkles across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. After 6 or 7pm, a few of those showers may sneak into the metro, but we’ll likely only see a few sprinkles in the metro, if that.
doniphanherald.com
Elyse Myers finds TikTok fame from Nebraska with 5.8 million followers
OMAHA — What iconic Nebraska food has TikTok star Elyse Myers yet to try?. Great question. She would love to tell you. Myers, who lives in the Omaha area, has 5.8 million followers on the social media site, plus 2.3 million followers on Instagram and more than 71,000 on YouTube. She is known largely for her "coffee talk" videos, where she sits in front of the camera, telling funny stories while emojis and other graphics pop up on screen.
