Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Teen arrested in Warwick HS bomb threat investigation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.
13newsnow.com

Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
13News Now

Police, FBI search home of Chesapeake Walmart shooter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after the mass shooting at the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the home of the suspect. "It was big trucks, armor trucks, undercover cars all over the street, just blocked the whole street off." That's how Alicia McDuffie described...
13News Now

Norfolk local news

