Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
WAVY News 10
Teen arrested in Warwick HS bomb threat investigation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 13-year-old has been arrested and charged with a count of threats to bomb and another count of using profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, or by other means in connection to an October bomb threat at Warwick High School, the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office said Tuesday.
Norfolk man given four years on gun charge after threatening to kill detective
A Norfolk man has been given four years in federal prison for a gun charge after prosecutors say he threatened to kill a Norfolk detective.
Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims
Residents of Chesapeake, Virginia, gathered in the wake of the shooting at a local Walmart where an employee killed at least six people and injured at least six more before taking his own life.Nov. 24, 2022.
These are the victims of the deadly Chesapeake mass shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after a shooting inside a Chesapeake Walmart left seven people dead -- including the gunman -- and several others hurt, 13News Now is learning more about the victims. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, just off Battlefield Boulevard, late Tuesday night. Police...
Charges against 18-year-old accused in shooting at Norfolk cemetery set aside
One of two 18-year-olds accused in a shooting involving police at a Norfolk cemetery had two of his charges set aside.
Virginia Beach principal arrested after woman accuses him of reaching up her skirt
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A school administrator was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in Virginia Beach. Joel Guldenschuh was arrested after a woman told police that he put his hand up her dress at a Halloween party on October 29, court documents obtained by 13News Now show. Originally, police...
Police ID victims in Chesapeake Walmart shooting, manifesto found
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Police name suspected Chesapeake Walmart shooter
Police said 31-year-old Andre Bing, of Chesapeake, killed six people at a Walmart Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself.
Reports of armed suspect at Chesapeake Target are false, police say
Chesapeake police say rumors of an armed suspect at a local Target Wednesday morning are untrue.
Pair of shootings in Virginia Beach leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a pair of shootings Wednesday night. Authorities said one shooting happened in the 5300 block of Wesleyan Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Police said one person died and they are currently trying to find a suspect. The other shooting...
wbtw.com
Witness says Virginia Walmart mass shooting was planned, suspect was laughing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A witness at the deadly mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening claims the suspect was a manager and that the shooting was planned. Police have confirmed that seven people, including the suspect, died in the shooting. During a news conference...
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
Chesterfield Police Sergeant says doing this could keep you safe in a shooting
Chesterfield Police Seargent Chris Hugate teaches people how to survive in an active shooter situation.
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
Virginia Beach minister and 5/31 survivor offers support to Walmart survivors
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a gunman shot and killed six people in a Chesapeake Walmart late Tuesday night, survivors are still grappling with what happened. One Virginia Beach reverend said he knows what they’re going through. Edward Weeden was inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center when a disgruntled...
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
13newsnow.com
Shopper speaks out in aftermath of mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
One shopper describes the setting of the store shortly before the shooting. The store was crowded, with many preparing for the holidays.
Police, FBI search home of Chesapeake Walmart shooter
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after the mass shooting at the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the home of the suspect. "It was big trucks, armor trucks, undercover cars all over the street, just blocked the whole street off." That's how Alicia McDuffie described...
'He thought he was going to die' | Walmart shooting victim's mother speaks
NORFOLK, Va. — Hours after a gunman allegedly shot multiple people and then himself at a Chesapeake Walmart, the mother of one of the victims is speaking out. In the wake of the violence, seven people are dead, and six others are being treated in area hospitals. Four of the people who were hurt weren't shot, though.
