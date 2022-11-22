Read full article on original website
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Understanding healthcare costs with Care Credit
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest is learning about a new study about the real costs of lifetime medical care. Learn more in the video above from Everyday Northwest sponsors at Synchrony.
Discover the latest plant-based recipes with Oatly
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Have you tried oat milk before?. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors at Oatley, learn more about the benefits of dairy milk alternatives and uses for plan-based recipes.
The Good Feet Store holds its Good Feet for a Good Cause campaign
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Everyday Northwest sponsors at The Good Feet Store are holding their Good Feet for a Good Cause campaign. Joey Kenny, store manager of the Johnson Creek Good Feet Store location, joined Everyday Northwest to discuss the campaign — encouraging community members to drop off new or gently used shoes or new socks at The Good Feet Store to donate to local charities.
Local makers bring authentic recipes to life with Market of Choice
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With Thanksgiving around the corner, how many people will be using locally-sourced products or ingredients?. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Market of Choice shared some fresh and inspired recipes celebrating local food makers.
Good luck finding your turkey in the Oregon fog
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gobble gobble — time to eat your pea soup. That’s what we’re serving up for weather on Thanksgiving morning. Foggy conditions are expected just outside of Portland Thursday morning. An easterly wind keeps most of that fog away from PDX and the western gorge. Elsewhere, fog will dominate most of the morning hours. Temperatures out the door will be in the upper 30s, just slightly below normal for Portland.
Randall Children’s Hospital delaying non-urgent procedures due to RSV surge
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emmanuel announced Tuesday that they will be postponing all non-urgent pediatric procedures as RSV cases in the area continue to increase. Cindy Hill, Vice President, and Chief Nursing Officer of Randall’s says that the regional health care system entered...
‘Candle King’ shares tips on making a festive atmosphere for the holidays
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The holidays are cozy, especially with a beautiful candle burning. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Slatkin + Co. share the connection between scent and feelings of peace and joy.
You need to earn this much money to afford the average Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monthly mortgage payments for the average American home increased by about 70% from February 2020 to October 2022, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. Redfin deems a monthly mortgage payment as “affordable” if it doesn’t exceed more than 30% of the homebuyer’s income....
Learn where your Thanksgiving meal comes from with Farm Forward
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Do you know where your Thanksgiving meal comes from?. Andrew deCoriolis, executive director of Everyday Northwest sponsor Farm Forward, discussed how rising turkey prices and shifting attitudes around vegetarianism may be changing your Thanksgiving table.
Find the perfect Christmas Tree with Lee Farms
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This is the time of year when we’re all planning to get our Christmas trees. Everyday Northwest sponsors at Lee Farms in Tualatin are ready to help you find that perfect tree.
Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree celebrates 60th season
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland’s Singing Christmas Tree is celebrating its 60th season. Paul Wille, who has been the tree’s co-conductor for 10 years and took over as solo conductor in 2021, joined Everyday Northwest to discuss what visitors can expect this holiday season.
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
Thanksgiving travel forecast starts wet Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all turkey drivers and turkey trotters! Your forecast starts with rain Tuesday. The easiest travel day is going to be hands down Wednesday. So, let’s start with the hard stuff. Rain arrives Tuesday morning for Portland. How much could we see? Around 0.30″...
