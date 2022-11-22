Read full article on original website
Related
WFLA
VIDEO: Plane flies confederate flag over NFL stadium in Florida
An airplane towing a confederate flag was spotted flying over TIAA Bank Field Sunday ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars game.
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Trevor Lawrence Leads a Game-Winning Drive in Career Performance
The Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence take a big, big step forward in Sunday's win over the Ravens.
Ex-Bengal Marvin Jones helps Cincinnati move into tie with Baltimore for AFC North lead
Shortly after the Bengals' 20-16 win against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, the Jacksonville Jaguars earned a dramatic, 28-27 win against Baltimore to drop the Ravens to 7-4 this season and into a tie for first place with Cincinnati in the AFC North. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker's 67-yard field-goal attempt came up just...
Heat And Hawks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Comments / 0