Mets have ready-made Jacob deGrom replacement to sign
The New York Mets are in a tough spot with Jacob deGrom officially hitting free agency, and they are predicted to be ready to sign someone in his place. The New York Mets may be losing ace Jacob deGrom to free agency, and while it would be wise for them to invest in him and they would probably like to, he could choose to sign elsewhere. Experts predict that they may be ready to sign Carlos Rodon as a backup plan if things don’t work out.
Dodgers Rumors: LA could battle Angels, Rangers for free agent OF target
Just one year ago, a Mitch Haniger pursuit would’ve found its way to the peak of the baseball trade mountain, and finding out the Dodgers were involved would’ve been completely natural. The Angels? Well, considering their continued mediocrity and their residence within the Seattle Mariners’ division, that would’ve been more of a stretch.
3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason
The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Roberto Clemente Joins Pirates, Steve Sax Wins Rookie Of The Year & Vin Scully Receives Presidential Medal Of Freedom
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history was memorable for Steve Sax and Vin Scully, and also a franchise-altering transaction involving Roberto Clemente. On November 22, 1954, the Pittsburgh Pirates purchased Clemente’s contract from the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate at the time. Clemente was productive in his lone Minor League season, batting .257/.286/.372 with five doubles, three triples, two home runs and 12 RBI over 87 games.
Giants using obvious tactic to lure Aaron Judge to San Francisco
Former New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reportedly met with the Giants on Tuesday, and they may know exactly how to sway him to San Francisco. Many eyes are on Aaron Judge as he’s officially hit the free agency market. He’s already reportedly met with one team, the San Francisco Giants,to explore what they may have to offer him.
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
FOX Sports
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired infielder/outfielder Hoy Park in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Red Sox sent minor league left-hander Inmer Lobo to Pittsburgh for Park, who was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from Miami.
FOX Sports
Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
The Hockey Writers
Pittsburgh Penguins GM Looking to Make a Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins are open for business. According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is seeing what’s out there on the trade market. The NHL as a whole usually becomes more active with trades after American Thanksgiving, so it’s likely we could see a move here in the coming weeks.
Phillies Sign John Hicks To Minor League Deal
The Phillies have signed catcher/first baseman John Hicks to a minor league deal, per Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle. Presumably, Hicks will be invited to participate in major league Spring Training, though an official announcement has not been made. Hicks, 33, has appeared in six separate MLB seasons dating back...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Could Technically End Up With Two 1st Round Picks In April’s Draft
This season has not been the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers . The organization is starting a first-round rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett for the first time since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger took the helm, has a record of just 3-7, and sits at the bottom of the AFC. Barring an absolute miracle, Mike Tomlin ‘s group will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and have some serious decisions to make in the off-season. The front office was a small seller at the deadline, trading wide receiver, Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a 2023 second round pick and that has the potential to open an awesome opportunity for Pittsburgh.
3 Jacob deGrom destinations that would break Mets fans hearts
New York Mets fans may have accepted that ace Jacob deGrom could sign elsewhere, but signing with one of these three teams will break their hearts. This year’s MLB free agency class is extremely top-heavy, with outfielder Aaron Judge ranking atop the list of best players, and four top-tier shortstops in Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, and Xander Bogaerts all available. When it comes to starting pitching, Jacob deGrom leads the way.
brewcrewball.com
Brewers sign outfielder Blake Perkins to one-year deal
The Brewers signed free agent outfielder Blake Perkins to a one-year contract on Wednesday afternoon. Perkins was drafted at age 18 in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Now 26, he’s spent time in the minor league systems of the Nationals, Royals, and Yankees.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons Why Mason Cole’s Injury Contributed to the Steelers’ Excruciating Loss Against Cincy
Mason Cole , center on the Pittsburgh Steelers , is becoming just that reliable player the team has needed. He was injured during the second quarter of the Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and did not play after halftime. Here are three major reasons that the loss of Cole contributed to the loss of the game…
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Three Practice Squad Moves
Pittsburgh’s practice squad now includes the following players:. Teague, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bears soon after but was waived after just a few days in Chicago. The Steelers signed Teague to a contract but waived him...
Penguins' Ty Hennes promoted to assistant coach
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a slight change to their coaching staff, promoting Ty Hennes to the role of assistant coach after serving for the last few years as a skating and skills coach. General manager Ron Hextall explained:. Promoting Ty to an assistant coach was one of our top...
