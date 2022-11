SHREVEPORT, La.- Turkey Trot is set to continue its holiday tradition with 2,000+ runners kicking off Thanksgiving morning at the Stoner Boat Launch. The 2022 Turkey Trot three-mile run will begin at 8:30AM on Thanksgiving morning, November 24th at the Stoner Boat Launch. The half mile fun run begins at 8AM. Registration is open at Sportspectrum the week of the race and will be open at the race site the morning of the race, at 35 dollars. This year Sportspectrum is teaming with the Food Bank of NWLA.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO