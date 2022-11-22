ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Missing 5-year-old in Orange County found dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The search for missing 5-year-old Aaron Peña has come to a tragic ending after the child was found dead in a body of water near his Orange County home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday. Investigators say Peña, who was nonverbal and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

71-year-old groundskeeper crushed by a tree limb, killed

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after he was crushed by a tree in a tragic accident. A resident told deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that she heard a chainsaw idling nearby but saw no one. After looking around, she the groundskeeper 71-year-old Gary Clancy pinned under a large tree limb. The woman immediately began to scream for help, while bystanders rushed to help.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Man killed while walking on US 1 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from Cocoa Beach is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 p.m., troopers said the man walked into the path of a Chevy Silverado that was headed south on US 1 in Cocoa as the driver approached Broadway Boulevard.
COCOA, FL
click orlando

‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
DELAND, FL
WESH

5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy