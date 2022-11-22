Read full article on original website
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
Bay News 9
Missing 5-year-old in Orange County found dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The search for missing 5-year-old Aaron Peña has come to a tragic ending after the child was found dead in a body of water near his Orange County home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said early Thursday. Investigators say Peña, who was nonverbal and...
cbs12.com
71-year-old groundskeeper crushed by a tree limb, killed
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after he was crushed by a tree in a tragic accident. A resident told deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that she heard a chainsaw idling nearby but saw no one. After looking around, she the groundskeeper 71-year-old Gary Clancy pinned under a large tree limb. The woman immediately began to scream for help, while bystanders rushed to help.
Raleigh News & Observer
Neighbors team up to pull man from under fallen limb. He later died, Florida cops say
Screams for help heard in a Florida neighborhood prompted bystanders to join forces and lift a fallen limb off a critically injured man, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Gary Clancy, 71, died at the scene, despite their efforts to revive him, the sheriff’s office said in a news...
WESH
Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
click orlando
4 dogs dead, dozens found malnourished at Seminole County home; owner arrested
SANFORD, Fla. – A man arrested Monday in a domestic violence incident is facing new charges after investigators found more than two dozen malnourished dogs and four dead dogs at his home, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest report of Brandon Blake, 40, states the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man arrested after 4 dogs found dead, 38 rescued from 'inhumane' conditions
SANFORD, Fla. - A Central Florida man was arrested after detectives said four dogs were found dead and 38 others in poor health were found living in deplorable conditions at a Seminole County home. Brandon Blake, 40, is facing several charges including animal torture. According to an arrest report from...
fox35orlando.com
Deltona man riding dirt bike killed after colliding with Jeep, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. - A Volusia County man was killed over the weekend after the dirt bike he was riding struck a Jeep. Deputies said Otis White, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday. The sheriff's office said the driver of the Jeep told detectives that he was driving...
WESH
WESH
FHP: Man killed while walking on US 1 in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A 65-year-old man from Cocoa Beach is dead after he was struck by a car Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 p.m., troopers said the man walked into the path of a Chevy Silverado that was headed south on US 1 in Cocoa as the driver approached Broadway Boulevard.
click orlando
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
fox35orlando.com
click orlando
Man dies after car goes airborne, hits 2 poles in Titusville crash, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man died in a Titusville crash Wednesday after the car he was driving went airborne and hit two poles, police said. The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5200 block of South Washington Ave., according to officers. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger...
click orlando
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
WESH
WESH
5-year-old boy goes missing from Orlando, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are looking for 5-year-old Aaron Pena who went missing from Orlando on Wednesday, they said. Pena went missing around 12:45 p.m. from his home on Savannah Landing Circle. "I want the best chance possible to find my son," Pena’s mother Melissa Stanton said.
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
fox35orlando.com
Who struck a 12-year-old boy in Avalon Park and left him in the road? FHP asking public for help
Surveillance video obtained by FOX 35 appears to show the moment a 12-year-old boy riding his bike last week in Avalon Park was struck by the driver of a sedan, who, according to authorities, did not stop after the crash. The 17-second video shows the student on his bike enter...
