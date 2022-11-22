La Jolla crime and public safety news: Prescription Drug Take Back Day results, coronavirus, police blotter

DEA’s Take Back Day collects 3,514 pounds of meds in county

San Diego County residents turned in a total of 3,514 pounds of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29.

Nationwide, more than 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications were collected.

“Safe medication disposal receptacles along with DEA Take Back events provide families easy, no-cost opportunities to get rid of unnecessary medicines stored in the home that can be susceptible to abuse and theft,” according to the DEA.

Learn more and see complete results at deatakeback.com .

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Nov. 12, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,966 registered cases (up by 26 from the previous count) and 18,403 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have completed a “primary series” of the COVID-19 vaccine, defined as two doses for people older than 5 for two-dose vaccines. For ages 6 months to 4 years, a primary vaccine series is defined as three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Through Nov. 16, 36,273 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had completed a primary vaccine series and 25,151 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Oct. 25

Felony grand theft (auto): 7900 block Herschel Avenue, 2 a.m.

Oct. 28

Felony grand theft: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:20 p.m.

Nov. 3

Commercial burglary: 7600 block Girard Avenue, 6 p.m.

Nov. 10

Fraud: 7500 block Pepita Way, 7 a.m.

Nov. 11

Felony vandalism: 7500 block Draper Avenue, 10 p.m.

Felony grand theft (auto): 7500 block Eads Avenue, 11:40 p.m.

Nov. 12

Felony grand theft: 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 2 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5300 block La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, 5 p.m.

Nov. 13

Felony grand theft (auto): 700 block Prospect Street, 7:10 a.m.

Assault (elder abuse/neglect): 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, noon

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2700 block Hidden Valley Road, 11 p.m.

Nov. 14

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Wall Street, 9 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5200 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 15

Residential burglary: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 10 p.m.

Nov. 17

Felony grand theft: 2200 block Avenida de la Playa, 5:06 a.m.

Nov. 19

Felony assault (threatening crime with intent to terrorize): 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .