No. 21 Tx Tech holds Louisville to lowest score since 1948
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Texas Tech’s defensive identity was on full display against a Louisville team trying to find its way under first-year coach Kenny Payne. The 21st-ranked Red Raiders held the Cardinals to their lowest point total in 74 years in a 70-38 victory in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, a result that continued Louisville’s worst start to a season since 1940-41. “We’re going to dive on the floor, we’re going to play hard,” Tech freshman Robert Jennings said. “We’re going to make teams feel uncomfortable. We’re going to be the team that people don’t want to play.” Louisville had a tough enough time offensively in its 80-54 loss to ninth-ranked Arkansas on Monday. Things got much worse Tuesday. The Cardinals have shot 29% overall and 23% on 3-pointers and committed 40 turnovers in their two games.
SFGate
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 89, NORTH ALABAMA 71
Percentages: FG .483, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ortiz 3-7, Brown 1-2, Howell 1-4, Braster 0-1, Lane 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrest 2). Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 2, Lane 2, Forrest, Howell, Nelson, Ortiz, Soucie). Steals: 5 (Braster, Howell, Kuhl, Lane, Ortiz). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 89, PORTLAND 81
Percentages: FG .534, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Nance 5-8, Love 3-4, Dunn 1-2, Black 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Nickel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Bacot 4, Black 3, Love 2, Davis, Nance, Nickel, Trimble). Steals: 4 (Love 3, Black). Technical Fouls: None. FG...
SFGate
No. 22 Tennessee 73, Southern Cal 66, OT
TENNESSEE (4-1) Nkamhoua 5-8 2-2 12, Phillips 7-13 10-12 25, Plavsic 1-3 0-1 2, Key 2-7 3-4 8, Vescovi 3-13 0-0 7, Zeigler 1-6 4-4 6, Aidoo 2-10 2-2 6, Mashack 3-4 1-1 7. Totals 24-64 22-26 73. Halftime_Tennessee 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-15 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3,...
SFGate
No. 13 NC State 82, Vanderbilt 73
VANDERBILT (5-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Brown 4-4, Garraud 2-7, Harbison 2-6, Allen 2-8) Blocked Shots: 1 (Garraud 1) Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, S.Washington 2, Garraud 2, Harbison 1, Team 1) Steals: 7 (Chambers 3, Garraud 2, Harbison...
SFGate
IOWA STATE 81, VILLANOVA 79, OT
Percentages: FG .455, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Kalscheur 5-15, Kunc 2-5, Grill 1-4, Osunniyi 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osunniyi 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Holmes 4, Lipsey 4, Osunniyi 3, Jones 2, Grill, Kunc, Ward). Steals: 12 (Holmes 3,...
SFGate
NO. 8 DUKE 54, OREGON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .267, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Whitehead 2-6, Filipowski 1-5, Proctor 1-6, Roach 1-7, Grandison 0-1, Blakes 0-2, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lively, Young). Turnovers: 7 (Roach 4, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 5 (Roach 2, Blakes, Filipowski, Lively). Technical Fouls:...
SFGate
Purdue 85, Harvard 63
HARVARD (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 32.836, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mullaney 4-7, Turner 2-6, Forbes 1-4, McCarthy 1-2, Krupa 0-1, Rodriguez 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Turner 2, Krupa 1) Turnovers: 12 (Anderson 3, McCarthy 2, Turner 2, Rodriguez 2, Forbes 1, Krupa...
Live Updates: Arizona vs. Creighton
* Verne Harris, Brent Hampton, Lee Cassell are the refs. Harris did a ton of Arizona games last season and Cassell did the Creighton-Arkansas game last night. * Arizona and Creighton have the same starting lineups as Tuesday. First Half. * Oumar Ballo and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored to start the...
SFGate
No. 7 Notre Dame 90, American U. 65
AMERICAN U. (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Johns 1-3, Bales 1-2, DeRubbo 1-1, Lavin 1-3, Lemaster 1-1, Stack 0-1, Nogues 0-1, Rescifina 0-1, Stetson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Lee 1) Turnovers: 16 (Bales 3, Stetson 3, Stack 2,...
SFGate
OLE MISS 72, STANFORD 68
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Abram 2-2, Brakefield 2-2, Burns 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Mat.Murrell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 10 (Allen 2, Brakefield 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Fagan, Mat.Murrell, McKinnis). Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Abram, Fagan,...
SFGate
No. 12 LSU 80, George Mason 52
GEORGE MASON (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.788, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Smith 3-9, Lawhorne 2-12, Mitchell 1-1, Childs 0-2, Ephraim 0-1, Jameson 0-4, Brown 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Doster 1) Turnovers: 15 (Lawhorne 6, Suarez 2, Childs 1, Kaysia 1, Ephraim 1,...
SFGate
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 73, USC 66, OT
Percentages: FG .450, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Peterson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 4, Dixon-Waters 2, Johnson, White). Turnovers: 19 (Peterson 7, Dixon-Waters 5, Ellis 3, White 2, Morgan, Thomas). Steals: 7 (Johnson 3,...
SFGate
Princeton 74, Army 66
ARMY (2-4) Mann 8-14 2-3 19, Peterson 6-11 4-5 16, Roberts 1-8 0-0 3, C.Benson 1-7 2-2 5, Rucker 5-12 4-4 15, Cross 1-2 0-0 2, Naess 1-3 0-1 2, Dove 0-0 4-4 4, Small 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-0 0-0 0, Barker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 16-19 66.
Kansas State edges LSU in battle of unbeatens in Cayman Islands
Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points, including a tiebreaking jumper with five seconds remaining, as Kansas State defeated LSU 61-59 in
SFGate
Florida 61, Green Bay 52
GREEN BAY (2-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 35.714, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Genke 2-4, Kondrakiewicz 2-4, Blackburn 1-1, Oskey 1-5, Schreiber 0-3, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-4, Koenig 0-1, Levy 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 22 (Oskey 6, Schreiber 3, Blackburn 2, Butler 2,...
SFGate
Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60
WISCONSIN (3-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 43.860, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Wilke 4-8, LaBarbera 1-5, Pospisilova 1-6, Copeland 1-1, Schramek 0-2) Blocked Shots: 4 (Williams 2, Schramek 1, Wilke 1) Turnovers: 23 (Pospisilova 7, LaBarbera 5, Schramek 4, Wilke 4, Williams 1, White...
Yardbarker
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in No. 14 Arizona's 81-79 victory over No. 10 Creighton in the final of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Ballo shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kerr Kriisa...
SFGate
UC RIVERSIDE 76, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 65
Percentages: FG .462, FT .905. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (F.Cameron 7-12, Turner 1-2, Tattersall 1-3, Hartwell 0-2, Owens 0-2, Olbrich 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (F.Cameron). Turnovers: 17 (Olbrich 6, Pullin 6, F.Cameron, Hartwell, Martinez, Pickens, Tattersall). Steals: 7 (F.Cameron 2, Hartwell, Martinez, Olbrich, Pullin,...
