Inside Nova

Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire

Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
DUMFRIES, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

K Town Bistro Closes Permanently

K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
KENSINGTON, MD
Bay Net

59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
WALDORF, MD
fox5dc.com

16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - A teenager is dead, and a person of interest is in custody, after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Morris Road around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday. Responding officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Missing Maryland man last seen driving pink Cadillac SUV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives asked for help Friday in finding a missing man from Germantown. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Donnie Garnet Allen, 70, last was seen around 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen, who stands aprroximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 lbs., has […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
theburn.com

Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?

Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
LEESBURG, VA
DC News Now

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
WASHINGTON, DC

