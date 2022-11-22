Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Inside Nova
Woman seriously injured in two-alarm Dumfries townhouse fire
Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning townhouse in Dumfries on Saturday morning. Crews were called to the 3600 block of Dahlgren Place at 7:26 a.m. for a report of a person trapped in a townhouse fire. They arrived to find heavy smoke on the first and second floors and a working fire in the basement. The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom.
Woman flown to burn center after rescue from town house fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Firefighters used a ladder on one of their trucks to rescue a woman who was trapped on the second floor of a burning home in the Dumfries area Saturday morning. Crews from the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue saw heavy smoke on the first […]
Fourteen evacuated after structure fire in Stafford County
According to authorities, the fire was discovered by a neighbor who alerted the people inside. All 14 people were evacuated prior to the arrival of SCFR and there were no reported injuries.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man dies in workplace accident after fall from moving truck
A workplace accident in Leesburg, Virginia, ended with a man dead on Saturday, authorities said. A statement from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Heidy Ricardo Lopez Rivas — 40, of Manassas — fell off the back of a moving truck. The sheriff’s office said Rivas died at the scene.
Inside Nova
Manassas man killed in Leesburg workplace accident
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a workplace accident that took the life of a 40-year-old Manassas man. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., deputies and fire and rescue crews responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg for a man who fell from a truck. Preliminarily, detectives determined the victim was on the back of the truck and fell while the vehicle was in motion. The truck’s driver immediately stopped and summoned paramedics and the Sheriff’s Office.
Bullets fly into neighbors home after teen shot in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, Md. — Searches are underway for whoever shot a 16-year-old boy in Greenbelt, Maryland on Thanksgiving day. Greenbelt Police tell WUSA9, they were called to the intersection of Matthew Street and Ora Glenn Drive around 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, but say the 16-year-old who was shot, had already been taken to the hospital by family members.
mocoshow.com
K Town Bistro Closes Permanently
K Town Bistro, located at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington, has been listed as “permanently closed” for a few weeks. We hav been told the restaurant closed at the beginning of November and the website has been updated to include only the following message: “Thank you for the support these past 12 years. It was a pleasure serving you all. The bistro will be passed on to a new ownership“
Bay Net
59 Volunteer Firefighters Respond To House Fire In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On November 23, 2022 just before 5:00 p.m., Charles County 911 Center received a call from the homeowner on Harmony Farm Place reporting his house was on fire. The “structure fire assignment” was immediately dispatched and while en-route units were advising smoke was visible in...
Bay Net
Man Hospitalized After Stabbing In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 25, 2022 at approximately 4:39 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of Red Rome Court. Crews arrived and found a man suffering from a stab wound. EMS transported the patient to UM Charles Regional...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old boy dies after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - A teenager is dead, and a person of interest is in custody, after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Morris Road around 11:05 a.m. on Saturday. Responding officers...
WJLA
Two DC girls, 12 & 13, charged for stealing Tupperware from victim on Thanksgiving: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were arrested and charged with a Thanksgiving Day robbery, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place in the 300 block of I Street, Southwest at approximately 8:08 p.m., MPD said. Police said three girls approached...
Metrobus shot, police search for car involved in Saturday DC road rage
WASHINGTON — A Metrobus was traveling along the M6 route in D.C. around 1 p.m. Saturday when a regular drive took a turn for the worst: gunfire struck the bus in a bout of road rage involving a nearby driver. Metro Transit Police responded to the area, near Southern...
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office investigating workplace death of 40-year-old man
LEESBURG, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a workplace incident that took the life of a 40-year-old man Saturday. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., Sheriff's Deputies and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a worksite in the 23000 block of Evergreen Mill Road in Leesburg, Virginia for a man who fell from a truck.
Missing Maryland man last seen driving pink Cadillac SUV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Detectives asked for help Friday in finding a missing man from Germantown. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Donnie Garnet Allen, 70, last was seen around 12 p.m. in the 11000 block of Grassy Knoll Ter. Allen, who stands aprroximately 6’1″ tall and weighs 175 lbs., has […]
dcnewsnow.com
Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with Stolen Car and Stole Weapons
The Montgomery County Department of Police was working with the ATF after a group of five or six people ran a stolen car into a gun shop in Rockville, Md. then stole weapons from the business. Police Say People Rammed Maryland Gun Store with …. The Montgomery County Department of...
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during possible road rage incident inside 395 tunnel in Southwest, DC
WASHINGTON - A woman is recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident in the 395 tunnel In Southwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Friday night in a southbound tunnel of 395, near the 600 block of E Street. According to a preliminary investigation, the...
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the former Joann Fabrics in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Any idea what is going in the shopping center next to the new Dolce and Ciabatta location in Leesburg? Where Joann Fabrics used to be? — Brittany T. Brittany, you are not alone in wondering. We’ve gotten this question several times in recent weeks. And it’s a good reminder for us that not every reader sees every story we post — much to our chagrin.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting, homicide investigation underway
WASHINGTON — A juvenile has died after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday morning, leading to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department. Police officers responded to 18th Street Southeast, where the street meets Morris Road Southeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. They received the call just after 11:20 a.m.
Police investigate double shooting in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a double shooting in Northeast Friday night. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Field Pl. NE shortly before 8 p.m. An MPD spokesman said that two men were hurt. Both were conscious when emergency workers arrived. […]
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
