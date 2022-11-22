Read full article on original website
Donna “Jean” Widder obituary 1967~2022
Donna “Jean” Widder, age 55, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at her home, with her family by her side on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, after a 7 year battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Salisbury, NC on June 17, 1967, she was the daughter of Rev. John D....
Carl J “Jake” Creswell obituary 1942~2022
Carl J “Jake” Creswell, 80, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Menno Haven Rehabilitation Center. Born February 18, 1942 in Todd, PA, he was a son of the late A. Fred Creswell and Lavada Saylor Creswell. Jake was 1960 graduate of Robertsdale High School.
Norma Jean Horst obituary 1934~2022
Norma Jean Horst, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 21, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the oldest child of Paul and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. She was married to the love of her life, Maurice L. Horst on Feb....
Robert Wolford obituary 1947~2022
Robert Wolford,75, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born May 29, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late Gloria Mullinex and Frederick Rich Wolford. Robert graduated from North Hagerstown High School. He served in the United States Army and was in the reserves. He was a member of his local American Legion.
Ruth E Creager obituary 1958~2022
Mrs. Ruth E Creager (Swisher), 64, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in Shippensburg Healthcare Center. Born September 26, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Denton G. Swisher, Sr. and Peggy D. (Stoops) Swisher. Mrs. Creager attended Waynesboro Area Schools...
Lawrence “Larry” Kent Kinneman 1938~2022
Lawrence “Larry” Kent Kinneman, age 84, died on November 16th in Winston Salem, NC while surrounded by family. Larry was born in 1938 in Hanover, Pa. to Donald and Agnes Lorraine (Sis) Kinneman. True to his Catholic heritage, he attended and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in...
James “Jim” Frank obituary 1944~2022
James “Jim” Frank, 78, passed away November 21, 2022 following a long illness. Jim was a 1962 graduate of the Chambersburg Area School District. He was employed at James River Corporation for 30+ years. After retiring, he worked at Penn National Golf Course. Jim loved hunting, fishing, and...
Charles Eugene Sleighter Sr. 1933~2022
Mr. Charles Eugene Sleighter Sr., 89, of Chambersburg, died Sunday morning November 20, 2022, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Alice Louise Calbertson Sleighter, who died in October, 2019. Born September 19, 1933, in Virginia, he was a son of the late Garnet Monroe and Lillian...
Sonja T Perry obituary 1943~2022
Sonja T Perry, 79, of Chambersburg, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Sonja was born January 22, 1943 in Shippensburg, PA. She was a daughter of the late Blain and Alma Kauffman Wyrick. Sonja retired from the Episcopal Home in Shippensburg. She was...
Patricia Small obituary 1931~2022
Patricia Small (nee Gleim), 91, a lifelong resident of Gettysburg, Pa., passed peacefully in her sleep on November 20, 2022. Born on March 1, 1931, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Hilda “Cookie” Gleim and a graduate of Gettysburg High School’s class of 1948. Pat was...
Nancy J Philips obituary 1947~2022
Nancy J Philips, 75, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Born February 14, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ethel (Overholtzer) Weikert. She was the wife of Robert Philips, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married to for 28 years.
Janet B Helfrick obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Janet B Helfrick (Johns), 93, of Afton, VA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in her home. Born February 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Rush M. and Elsie G. (Brown) Johns. She lived her early life in the Waynesboro area.
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022
Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
Melvin E Davis obituary 1933~2022
Melvin E Davis, 89, of Clear Spring, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Charlotte’s Home Assisted Living, Maugansville, MD. Born April 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce and Rachel (Webber) Davis. He was a graduate of...
Ralph F Hefner obituary 1935~2022
Mr. Ralph F Hefner, 87, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 7, 1935 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Katherine S. (Polly) Hefner. He was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, MD...
William Daniel “Dan” Hulings 1944~2022
William Daniel “Dan” Hulings passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by family. Dan was born in Vandergrift, Pa and moved to Fairless Hills, PA as a young child. He graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1962. After graduation, Dan enlisted in the Navy...
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish 1943~2022
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish, 79, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away November 19, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dora (Engle) Harnish. He and his wife, Nola M. (Nofziger) Harnish were married on...
Larry Franklin Hartman 1942~2022
Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marion E. (Ryan) Hartman and two daughters, Kristin Byers and her husband Sam of Newburg, PA and Nancy E. Hartman of Newburg, PA.
Fred LeRoy Mellott obituary 1951~2022
Fred LeRoy Mellott, age 71, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Fred was born on April 27, 1951, in Needmore, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Fred E. and Thelma Truax Mellott. Fred married Nina R. Mellott...
