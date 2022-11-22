ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newville, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Norma Jean Horst obituary 1934~2022

Norma Jean Horst, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away November 21, 2022 at Promedica Nursing Home. She was born on September 30, 1934 in Chambersburg, she was the oldest child of Paul and Dorothy (Seylar) Shetter. She was married to the love of her life, Maurice L. Horst on Feb....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Robert Wolford obituary 1947~2022

Robert Wolford,75, passed away November 11, 2022 at home. He was born May 29, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late Gloria Mullinex and Frederick Rich Wolford. Robert graduated from North Hagerstown High School. He served in the United States Army and was in the reserves. He was a member of his local American Legion.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Ruth E Creager obituary 1958~2022

Mrs. Ruth E Creager (Swisher), 64, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in Shippensburg Healthcare Center. Born September 26, 1958 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Denton G. Swisher, Sr. and Peggy D. (Stoops) Swisher. Mrs. Creager attended Waynesboro Area Schools...
BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT, PA
Sonja T Perry obituary 1943~2022

Sonja T Perry, 79, of Chambersburg, formerly of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Sonja was born January 22, 1943 in Shippensburg, PA. She was a daughter of the late Blain and Alma Kauffman Wyrick. Sonja retired from the Episcopal Home in Shippensburg. She was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Patricia Small obituary 1931~2022

Patricia Small (nee Gleim), 91, a lifelong resident of Gettysburg, Pa., passed peacefully in her sleep on November 20, 2022. Born on March 1, 1931, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Hilda “Cookie” Gleim and a graduate of Gettysburg High School’s class of 1948. Pat was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Nancy J Philips obituary 1947~2022

Nancy J Philips, 75, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. Born February 14, 1947 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ethel (Overholtzer) Weikert. She was the wife of Robert Philips, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married to for 28 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Janet B Helfrick obituary 1929~2022

Mrs. Janet B Helfrick (Johns), 93, of Afton, VA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in her home. Born February 24, 1929 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Rush M. and Elsie G. (Brown) Johns. She lived her early life in the Waynesboro area.
AFTON, VA
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022

Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Rhonda Rene Hoffman obituary 1967~2022

Rhonda Rene Hoffman, age 55, of Warfordsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Rhonda was born on October 28, 1967, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Harold Gordon “Dope” Sipes and Judy Ann Frain Sipes of Hustontown, PA.
WARFORDSBURG, PA
Melvin E Davis obituary 1933~2022

Melvin E Davis, 89, of Clear Spring, MD and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at Charlotte’s Home Assisted Living, Maugansville, MD. Born April 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Bruce and Rachel (Webber) Davis. He was a graduate of...
CLEAR SPRING, MD
Ralph F Hefner obituary 1935~2022

Mr. Ralph F Hefner, 87, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 7, 1935 in Baltimore County, MD, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Katherine S. (Polly) Hefner. He was a graduate of the Polytechnic Institute, Baltimore, MD...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish 1943~2022

Roy Melvin “Mel” Harnish, 79, of Quincy Village, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, formerly of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away November 19, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1943 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to the late Roy and Dora (Engle) Harnish. He and his wife, Nola M. (Nofziger) Harnish were married on...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Larry Franklin Hartman 1942~2022

Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marion E. (Ryan) Hartman and two daughters, Kristin Byers and her husband Sam of Newburg, PA and Nancy E. Hartman of Newburg, PA.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

