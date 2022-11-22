ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot. The school announced the news on Friday before the 12th-ranked Spartans' game against No. 18 Alabama in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans also are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide. Hall felt discomfort in his foot following Michigan State’s win over Villanova last week and further examination revealed the injury. No surgery is needed. Hall was averaging 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in four games this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
No. 5 Iowa State cruises past Michigan State 80-49

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephanie Soares matched her season high with 23 points and added 11 rebounds and six blocks as No. 5 Iowa State rolled past Michigan State 80-49 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. Emily Ryan added 17 points and eight assists, and the Cyclones cruised despite an off shooting night by leading scorer Ashley Joens, the Big 12 preseason player of the year. Joens was averaging 25.5 points, but managed just eight points. DeeDee Hagemann led Michigan State (6-1) with 14 points and Kamaria McDaniel added 11. The Spartans played without leading scorer Matilda Ekh, who was in her native Sweden due to national team commitments.
AMES, IA

