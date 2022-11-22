Read full article on original website
Hochul signs temporary cryptocurrency-mining moratorium
In a major win for environmental groups, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation placing a two-year ban on new large-scale operations used to generate cryptocurrency Tuesday. Environmental activists, like Yvonne Taylor, vice president of Seneca Lake Guardian, argue energy-intensive, Bitcoin-mining operations use large amounts of fossil fuels and work...
Three Connecticut schools still use Indigenous names and logos
Connecticut officials have determined that three schools are not in compliance with a new law that prohibits the use of Native American customs or traditions such as mascots, team names, or logos. The state’s Office of Policy Management has found that Canton High School, Killingly High School, and Windsor High...
Hochul signs bills to educate hate crime convicts and ‘de-radicalize’ people
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul decried the rise in violent domestic terrorism in New York and the nation today, and signed two bills into law that she says will takes steps toward trying to prevent it. Hochul listed some recent disturbing events, including two armed men in New York’s Penn...
Connecticut receives first multi-million dollar payment from opioid settlement
Attorney General William Tong announced on Tuesday Connecticut’s first payment from the recent multi-state Johnson and Johnson opioid settlement case of $42.7 million. 52 states and territories reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical giant and three major pharmaceutical distributors in an historic $26 billion settlement deal. Tong said the...
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
