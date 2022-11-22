Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO