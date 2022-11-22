Read full article on original website
E-Man
2d ago
Where’s the investigation into where our tax money is being spent and how it’s being spent? It’s time to open the books and see what’s exactly going on with our money we legal law abiding tax paying American citizens are paying for.
Reply(1)
5
Chris Hayes
2d ago
It's literally impossible for it to cost that much!!! Even for overpaid union (workers) and I use that term loosely. This can not be allowed!!!!
Reply
2
Related
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
newjerseylocalnews.com
In New Jersey, It’s Illegal To Tossing These Items in Their Garbage!
Now that the holidays have here, everyone can look forward to receiving a variety of gifts from their friends and family. That means we’ll be producing more trash over the next few weeks, and I hope you don’t get a hefty fine for it. As shocking as it...
NJ Sen. Cory Booker to The Feds: “Please Explain” – WHY Did They Make NJDOT Change the Clever Signs?
You may have seen that recently, The Federal Highway Administration ordered NJDOT to revert their snarky, funny roadway safety messages back to standard messaging. I was just as bummed as you were! Some of the clever messaging included signs like:. “Hold on to your butts — help prevent forest fires”...
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey
New Jerseyans are facing a nearly 25% tax increase in the cost of natural gas this winter. Now, two state senators are trying to relieve the financial pains associated with the hike. Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families as natural gas heating costs increase by as much as 25 percent. This week, the Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) to create a moratorium on the sales tax on natural gas and electricity for residential customers during the winter months. “The Board of Public Utilities approved the The post Legislators call for dropping tax on energy after 25% natural gas price hike in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wild turkeys — once endangered — are now booming in N.J. and terrorizing some neighborhoods
They’re in the backyard. They’re up on the roof and at the front door. They stop traffic and make a mad dash for your car. The feathered beast making a b-line for your front bumper is New Jersey’s wild turkey, the not-so-rare bird that seems to roam the nation’s most densely populated state with abandon.
It’s illegal to throw away these things in New Jersey
The holidays are here and we will be exchanging all kinds of new items with each other. That means that we throw away more over the next coming weeks and I don't want to see you get a big fat ticket!. It is true, there is a movement to bust...
NJ may actually make Central Jersey a real place
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: "Central Jersey isn't real." I, for one, must beg to differ. Whether or not you believe that the Garden State should be divided up into two or three sections, either way, your opinion lies on one side of the fence on this one.|
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
New Jersey lawmakers question witty highway message ban
(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s political leaders are seeking an explanation from the federal government over its decision to block the state's use of quirky messages on digital signs, aimed at improving roadway safety. Last week, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) told the state Department of Transportation to take the messages down from its highway digital boards, citing a policy that requires roadway signs seeking motorists' attention to convey a simple, clear meaning. ...
wrnjradio.com
2 New Jersey senators call on legislature to immediately enact sales tax moratorium on natural gas, electricity for homes
NEW JERSEY – With the cost of heating homes with natural gas up by as much as 25 percent, Senator Joe Pennacchio and Senator Declan O’Scanlon have introduced legislation to prevent state revenue from benefiting at the expense of struggling families. The Senators introduced legislation (S-3354) this week...
NJ police get ‘thousands’ of problem calls from TikTok famous motel
NORTH BERGEN — A motel that’s gone viral on TikTok thanks to its savvy owner has also made an infamous name for itself among local police. North Bergen police were called on Sunday night to the Lincoln Tunnel Motel at 3801 Tonnelle Ave., where a 48-year-old father and 18-year-old son were arrested after a third man was stabbed.
State probe requested after ’embarrassing’ NJ Election Day mishap
Republican leaders have asked state Attorney General Matt Platkin to launch an investigation into this month’s Election Day voting machine failures in Mercer County. Bob Hugin, chairman of the New Jersey Republican State Committee, sent a letter to Platkin on Tuesday in which he called the situation “unacceptable in a modern society.”
theobserver.com
EDITORIAL — West Hudson: Prepare for a new battle v. Murphy
Hi Gov. Murphy, it’s us, again, the people of Kearny and greater West Hudson and The Observer newspaper. You may remember us, since back in 2019, we were the ones who fought you for a year+ to get the Keegan Landfill closed. Remember that? Wow, that seems like an eternity ago, before COVID-19 and all, right?
nj1015.com
What group poses the biggest security threat to NJ during the holidays?
As the holiday shopping season gets underway homeland security officials in New Jersey have ramped up surveillance protocols but they won’t discuss specifics. “We view this holiday season a little differently than other parts of the year, primarily because there’s a significantly larger increase in mass gatherings,” said Laurie Doran, the director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.
thesandpaper.net
Things Are Wild on the NJ Turkey Front; Seeking Those Pond-Attacking Vandals
Welcome to the holiday season. May inflation work its subtle magic by making this year’s gift giving more spiritual than material, more giving than grabbing. Hey, thoughtfulness can trump even awesomeness – though awesomeness also rocks. Pontificating out of the way, sports folks and outdoorsy types offer givers...
Richest, creamiest mac and cheese can be found in Point Pleasant, NJ
Apparently, the best mac and cheese in New Jersey can be found right here by the Jersey Shore. I'm not surprised, but I'm also a little surprised, I'll explain. The food scene around the Jersey Shore is truly second to none, ever since moving here last spring I've had some of the best food of my life.
NJ Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Protecting NJ Transgender Residents
Gov. Murphy signs order protecting transgender residents in NJ.Photo by(Liudmila Chernetska/iStock) A new ordinance under NJ governor Phil Murphy will protect name-change records from the public. Murphy said the action is intended to protect the rights of New Jersey’s transgender residents.
Minivan getaway driver gets 12 years for NJ, PA armed robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
69K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 11